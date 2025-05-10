print 2.JPG
Abigail Murphy / TPI Linda Silmon was presented with a plaque for her 49 years of service at Dadeville Healthcare.

Nearly fifty years is quite an accomplishment. But few people can say they have reached such a milestone at their job.

After 49 years of working at Dadeville Healthcare, Linda Silmon was recognized with a retirement celebration at 1:30 p.m. May 2. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

