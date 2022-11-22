The Alexander City City Council delved into topics surrounding the city’s financial coffers Monday.
During the council's Nov. 21 meeting, city leaders reviewed various departmental reports, including from the city’s finance committee, which revealed a spike in tax revenue.
“From our revenue department, after the first month’s collection of this fiscal year, sales and use tax is up, over a 16 percent increase from last year,” Council President Buffy Colvin said. “Our lodging tax had over a 20 percent increase from last year at this time. So as you can see, things are going well in our revenue department.”
Colvin praised the efforts of the city’s revenue department, remarking she hoped tax collection remained at those percentages in the months ahead.
City Finance Director Romy Stamps also elaborated on the city’s overall finances compared to this time last year during the meeting as well.
“Just looking at the banking statements, I want to point out that, if you compare September 30, [2022] to October 31, [2022] there was a little bit of drop in the total bank balance, of about $370,000,” Stamps said. “But I don't think that is something to be worried about because at the end of the year, a lot of stuff comes in, and if you compare 10/31[2021] to 10/31 in 2022, the balance is about $10 million more,” she said.
Councilmen Scott Hardy and Jimmy Keel then delivered reports from both the utilities and public safety committees. In terms of public safety, the Alexander City Fire Department is remaining prepared as Station 2 participated this past week in a four-hour training course.
According to Councilman Keel, work has also begun at Russell Medical Center to relocate the gas mains at the Advanced Care Facility. He advised caution as well along Highway 22 as sewer construction has begun and urged passersby to drive carefully.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Held public hearing Monday, November 21, 2022 to rezone 114 Mask Avenue and 1555 Hillabee St.
• Approved Ordinances to Amend the Zoning Map and Rezone 114 Mask Avenue and 1555 Hillabee St.
• Approved an amendment pertaining to the city's business license code.
• Approved FY 23 Capital Improvements Projects.
• Entered into executive session to discuss possible litigation.
The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Dec.12, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. after council members voted to reschedule the meeting from Dec.5.
Councilman Chris Brown and Councilman Eric Brown were absent from the meeting.