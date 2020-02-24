Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville has lifted a lockdown it was under for about 30 minutes Monday morning.
According to Dadeville Police Department Lt. Chance Hunt, hospital employees said they heard what they believe to have been shots fired in the area Monday morning then reported a suspicious person.
Hunt said shots were not fired in the hospital or in the nearby Heart of Dixie Motel. The hospital was put on lockdown only for abundance of caution, according to the DPD.
Hunt said officers responded to the suspicious person call and found the suspicious person hiding in the woods behind the motel around 11:15 a.m. The suspicious person had failure to appear warrants and was arrested for those on scene but is not facing any other charges at this time, according to Hunt.
Jacksons Gap Police Department and Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department also responded.