Instead of calling out a bunch of numbers detailing the coordinates of a 911 caller, dispatchers can now give a location with just three words.
Tallapoosa County 911, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and the Alexander City Police Department have been in the process of implementing RapidSOS, a location and information portal provided free of charge to 911 dispatch centers.
“One of the features included with RapidSOS is ‘what3words,’” Tallapoosa County 911 GIS Coordinator Mike Eubanks said. “What3words is a platform that uses three words instead of numbered coordinates for location. The creators of what3words have taken the entire world and divided it into 10ft-by-10ft squares. Each square contains three words unique to that square.”
Writing down or remembering three words is far easier than writing and remembering coordinates which can be lengthy. The idea behind what3words is simple.
“When someone calls 911 from a cell phone, the dispatchers will be provided with not only address and coordinate information, but the what3words location as well,” Eubanks said.
Emergencies can happen anywhere. They can happen on roadways where landmarks can be given to dispatchers or there might be witnesses to provide help. But what about while hiking or on the lake?
“In the past, locating someone lost outdoors could take hours and require many resources,” Eubanks said. “This system has already helped public safety personnel trim both time and resources during incidents in which someone had to be located.”
Like with all technology, Eubanks said it's not foolproof. Location is hugely important to dispatchers in helping with an emergency.
“Although the 911 dispatchers have access to advanced location technology, there are those rare occasions when the technology may not be available,” Eubanks said. “Our dispatchers are trained to ask for a location as soon as they answer 911. If possible, be ready to give your location or a good description of your surroundings.”
There is an app for what3words but it is not necessary. Eubanks said more current iPhone and Android phones will work with the RapidSOS system so dispatchers can see the three words. But Eubanks encourages everyone to download the what3words app from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
More information about what3words can be found at what3words.com.