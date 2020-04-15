More than 190 cars lined up at Dadeville High School’s parking lot Tuesday morning to receive a week’s worth of food thanks to a generous donation by the Food Bank of East Alabama.
The food bank dropped off a pallet of nearly 41 pounds of food, including any last-minute fresh produce and bread it could spare, to set up a mobile food pantry.
“It was a really orderly events and went really well,” Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber president Michael Carter said. “We served every bit of the food we had.”
An additional surprise was an added donation from the Tallapoosa County Board of Education. As the Dadeville lunchroom is being re-modeled, the perishable items had to be moved out. Tallapoosa County superintendent Joe Windle received clearance to donate that food, which is federally funded.
“The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center is going to move the (extra) food to other coolers and put that food into play at the (Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s) Girls Ranch, (Dadeville) senior center and other organizations,” Carter said.
The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center has been supplementing Tallapoosa County Schools’ feeding program by boxing up a week’s worth of food for families who couldn’t get out to the pickup locations and will continue this program as they can.
Friday was the last day for the Tallapoosa County feeding program for at least two weeks due to the escalating numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. This means even more families are in need.
“When I heard the Tallapoosa County Schools were not going to do the feeding program (for a while), my heart sank,” Lake Martin Area United Way director Sharon Fuller said. “I knew we needed to do something for the community.”
As a result, Fuller teamed up with Lake Martin Area Dadeville Chamber, Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center director Jacqueline Burgess and Dadeville city employees to come up with a plan.
“I spoke with Martha Hink, director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, and she agreed she was worried about Tallapoosa County,” Fuller said.
Hink had set up a mobile food pantry last week in Opelika and thought it would be a great idea to implement in Tallapoosa County.
The Food Bank of East Alabama distributes to 133 agencies so Fuller was grateful to receive the donation.
“We are lucky to get something,” Fuller said. “Jacqueline knows we’re struggling.”
Fuller and Carter decided the high school was a centralized location for the mobile food pantry and was suitable to handle the traffic flow.
While the organizers had no idea what to expect for the day, Dadeville Police Department officers were on site to direct cars and Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith and some city employees were there to assist. All 25 volunteers wore gloves and masks and avoided contact as much as possible. Cars pulled up, popped their trunks and loaded up their food.
“I’m really excited when all these organizations can come together to help,” Fuller said. “That’s just such a blessing.”
For the few who lingered by after the food was gone, Carter said they directed those families to call 211 — and every car that came through received information about that initiative.
“Our 211 is so important right now more than ever,” Fuller said. “If someone needs help, they should call 211. A lot of (United Way’s) funding will come from the number of calls that are recorded. And the best part is it’s private. It’s somebody you do not know who answers the phone. No one should be too prideful.”
United Way’s Community Crisis Fund is still accepting donations and 100% of the funds will go back into the community.
“I hope to raise as much as we can,” Fuller said. “The more we raise, the more we can give.”
To donate to United Way’s local Community Crisis Fund:
www.unitedwaylakemartin.org, click the donate tab
Lake Martin Area United Way Facebook page, click the Donate button
Call 256-329-3600
Send checks to Lake Martin Area United Way / Community Crisis Fund P.O. Box 876 Alexander City AL 35011
Or drop donations in the mailbox outside 17 Main St. in Alexander City