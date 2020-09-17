On your mark, get set, shoot.
The Alexander City Kiwanis Club will be holding its annual Sporting Clays Competition on Friday, Sept. 25. The clay shoot gives participants the chance to compete and have fun while also raising money for local schools.
The event will be held from two to six p.m. at the Five Star Preserve in Kellyton. Currently there are 12 teams participating in the event, but registration is still open until Friday, Sept. 18. Blasingame said the competition averages around 12 to 13 teams, although the number of participating groups has been as high as 15 teams.
The Five Star Preserve has been hailed as one of the South’s premier hunting establishments.
“The Five Star Preserve is beautiful and great location,” event organizer Phil Blasingame said. “They always take care of us over there and they do a great job as hosts.”
During the clay shoot, each member of a four-person team will take four shots at each of the 18 stations for a total of 72 shots per shooter and 288 shots taken by a team during the tournament.
Normally the fundraiser has been held in May; however, Blasingame said May was a little too chaotic with other popular community events scheduled around that time of year, so the fundraiser was moved to the fall last year where it has stayed.
Not only does the fundraiser include the clay shoot, but participants may also purchase raffles tickets for prize drawings as well as enjoy some barbecue from Fire Truck Bar-B-Que at the end of the shoot.
One hundred percent of the proceeds raised at the fundraiser go to the Alexander City Kiwanis Club’s mission to support the children of the Lake Martin area through the schools as well as youth based community initiatives.
“It’s for the kids,” Blasingame said. “We raise this money to provide the children of this community more opportunities.”
While some of the money raised comes from entry fees for teams of shooters, there are also funds raised through sponsorships, with some companies sponsoring a station along the course, while others may choose to sponsor teams of employees or assist in other ways financially.
For more information or to register for the shoot, Blasingame can be reached at 256-307-4004 or at pblasingame@river.bank. Registration for a full team is $800, while half teams and individuals can register for $400 and $200, respectively. However, Blasingame welcomed those who may not be able to afford registration to contact him. Registration ends on Friday, Sept. 18.