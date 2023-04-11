Bobby loves candy.
Mommy doesn’t want Bobby to have anymore candy. So what does Bobby do?
He waits till Daddy gets home, of course.
That’s the making of a truly good story — especially for Deuce Mann, a Jacob’s Ladder kindergarten student who wrote “Bobby Wants Candy.”
The book, which was written and illustrated by Deuce, was actually the best in state, according to Alabama Public Television’s Young Writers & Illustrators Contest. He earned first place in the contest among hundreds of entries.
“I have a baby brother and his name is Bobby,” Deuce said. “I was thinking, ‘Hmm.. Bobby loves candy, so how about I write about him?’ I just thought about it and started to write.”
Of course, the process wasn’t really that simple, according to JL kindergarten teacher April Henderson. It actually takes more than a month.
“First, we go over their outline,” she said. “Who are going to be the characters? What’s the problem of your story? How are we going to solve that problem? We’re talking about time and place, what’s the setting of your story?”
Once those parts of a story have been decided, the children begin to form their sentences. Henderson actually transcribes the book from the student talking to her, just to ensure everything is spelled correctly. From there, the students copy down their book in their own handwriting, and according to Deuce, they had to ensure there were spaces between the words, a capital letter at the beginning and a period at the end of each sentence.
Because of his win, Deuce will be awarded a laptop, $50 and family tickets to a play in Birmingham. But what he’s most excited about is a pizza party at the Alabama Public Television studio.
“It feels good ‘cause I get a pizza party,” Deuce said. “I’ve never gone over to that place before. (I am proud of myself) because I won first place and I did a good job.”
As for what set Deuce’s story above the rest, Henderson said she really doesn’t know what the judges are looking.
“What I can tell you is that I would not want to be a judge,” she said with a laugh. “I couldn’t even tell you the best in my class. I just think it’s a very big honor because this is for the whole state of Alabama. I’m just so proud of (every student’s) hard work and dedication to finish these books.”
Although it’s hard to tell what the criteria was for the judges, perhaps it was humor that got Deuce the win.
“My favorite part is the end,” Deuce said. “Bobby gets huge, and there’s a big chocolate bar bigger than him (he’s eating). It makes me laugh.”