Although they live in the same town, it’s been two months since Rita Wheeles has hugged her mother Wyllogene Jordan, and it’s not because they haven’t wanted to.
“I was seeing her every day before the coronavirus,” Wheeles said. “It started and we haven’t been able to visit and hug.”
Just because Wheeles and her daughter Shawna Woodruff couldn’t hug Jordan, 92, at Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living doesn’t mean they didn’t see her.
“We have been climbing a ladder up to her window,” Woodruff said. “We would use the phone to talk.”
In fact, Woodruff has two grandmothers she visits, as her husband’s grandmother Corene Wright, 83, is also a Chapman resident. Since mid-March, visitors haven’t been allowed into the facility or any other long-term care facility in Alabama to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I have been coming out here about twice a week,” Woodruff said. “I will climb a ladder (to visit with Jordan) and then go around to the other side and see my other grandmother. They are on opposite sides of the hall.”
Those window visits became common practice and Wheeles was pondering what to do for Jordan for Mother’s Day.
“A couple weeks ago, the staff started to allow us to visit at a distance behind the nursing home,” Wheeles said. “That’s when a light bulb went off.”
Wheeles contacted her friend Tina Hosey to help host a socially distant Mother’s Day celebration. Hosey is no stranger to area long-term care facilities.
“I have been in all of them singing,” Hosey said. “This is the first time I have performed outside of one.”
Chapman staff wheeled out Jordan, Wright and few other residents to get some sun and visit with family but Hosey’s concert was a bit of a secret.
“I wanted to surprise them for Mother’s Day,” Wheeles said.
It didn’t take long before everyone was dancing. Woodruff danced with Wheeles as Jordan moved to the music in her wheelchair. Wright enjoyed herself enough to remove her jacket while Chapman staff dressed in personal protective equipment danced with the residents.
“This has made my day,” Wright told the small group gathered behind the facility. “Y’all just look at that sky and how the Lord made it beautiful for us. It’s hard for me to behave.”
Wheeles took the microphone from Hosey as Jordan made a few requests of her daughter. Wheeles belted out Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough” and some Patsy Cline.
Except for dancing with each other, it was like any Mother’s Day in the past, something Jordan wanted, asking for hugs before she had to return to her room. Wheeles is hopeful things will return to some sense of normalcy soon.
“We can’t hug necks but we will soon,” Wheeles told her mother.