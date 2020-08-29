Eight years ago, Alexander City native Leigh Ann Russell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has been bedridden ever since.
The mother of two has been facing added complications getting in and out of bed based on the size of her bedroom and lack of handicapped accessibility. Her childhood friend Kenyatta Turner, along with the help of other community members, is seeking donations to build or remodel a bigger, more accessible bedroom for Russell.
“I just think she’s been kind of depressed and down and I want to help make her feel better and make her feel good,” Turner said. “She’s not able to do everyday things we take for granted such as sitting outside to watch her children play in the yard.”
Russell and her children, Kyleigh, 9, and Braxton, 8, live with her mother but Russell’s room is not an adequate size to make some normal comforts of living a possibility. She utilizes a patient lift and mobilized wheelchair to get around but it’s very cumbersome to access.
“We’re just trying to help her to add a room on to her mom’s house because her bedroom is so tight and it’s a struggle to get her out of bed and turn the wheelchair,” Turner said.
This project is something Turner felt she could pursue since so much is out of her control.
“This is something that will help her physically, so we’re trying to raise money to add a room big enough where she can have a recliner chair or something and not be confined to her bed all day,” Turner said.
Based on estimates from a contractor, the project will cost around $15,000, which is what Turner hopes to raise as soon as possible.
“I’m just now starting this,” Turner said. “I have been talking to people and getting my ducks in a row and am ready to put it out there.”
Turner and Russell graduated from Benjamin Russell together and their graduating class is also chipping in to raise donations.
“I have had the opportunity to speak with so many that are willing to make the impossible possible for Leigh,” Turner said. “We’ve been friends since before kindergarten and grew up together. She’s very special to me and the most genuine person I know.”
Turner and her husband are planning a yard sale in the upcoming weeks as their personal contribution to Russell’s building fund.
Donations can be made by going to River Bank & Trust in Alexander City and donating to the Leigh’s Building Fund account or through Cash App, with the same account name.
“With everyone having their own lives and jobs, it’s only so much people can do,” Turner said. “I want to let her know we love her and we still care.”