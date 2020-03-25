Amber Dolland was born with severe asthma and has been prone to being sick her entire life. She’s been diagnosed with upper respiratory infections almost once a week.
When the news of the coronavirus spreading to Alabama and a case being confirmed in Tallapoosa County, Dolland knew she needed to quarantine at home at all costs.
The Outlook published an article about people and groups offering services to those in need, and Dolland commented no one had reached out to her. Cath Green, then a complete stranger to Dolland, was personally affected and knew she had to do something to help.
“I looked at her comment and thought, ‘That’s awful. This is awful,’” Green said. “And then it looked like nobody responded to her, so I sent her a personal message and said, ‘What do you need?’”
Although she had been self-isolating because she is over 60, Green trekked out to Walmart early the next day to buy Dolland groceries.
“I asked her to send me a list and what she sent was very short,” Green said. “So I got her some extra things. You could tell by her list that she wasn’t looking for a handout. She just really needed some help.”
The two exchanged numbers and have kept in touch over the last few days.
“We’re staying in contact,” Dolland said. “Any help I need she said she would help me. It is really wonderful.”
When Dolland later said she didn’t have her asthma medication, Green began calling around to area pharmacies.
“I finally got the nicest girl at Winn Dixie and they had the best price,” Green said. “I was able to get Amber enough to get her through the week. I told her if the government checks didn’t start rolling in to her that she knows to call me.”
The pharmacy tech at Winn Dixie brought the medication out to Green’s car, took her debit card inside to pay and ran it back out to her. Green then delivered the medicine to Dolland’s doorstep, the same way she did with the groceries a few days earlier.
“You can’t help everybody but she sounded like she needed help,” Green said. “She fed her dogs before she fed herself.”
When Green dropped off Dolland’s medication, she noticed one of her dogs had an eye infection. Green called her vet from Montgomery who gave some helpful hints on what to do until Dolland can take her dog to the vet.
Dolland lives with her mom in Alexander City and Green and her husband recently moved to Lake Martin from Montgomery fulltime. Green lives about 20 minutes from Alex City businesses.
“This is a very stressful time for me and anyone else who has asthma as bad as I do,” Dolland said. “I just want people to be careful. There is nothing we can really do but stay indoors.”
Dolland is a certified nursing assistant but can’t risk possibly coming in contact with COVID-19 so she currently can’t work. Her chances of surviving if she contracts the virus are slim, she said.
“I’m going to be 25 years old and from my point of view of life there’s not many good people,” Dolland said. “This really restored my faith in humanity and I am very much appreciative.”