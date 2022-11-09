Tropical Storm Nicole weather advisory

A forecast of Tropical Storm Nicole as of Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to the National Weather Service. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

Weather forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida later this week as a hurricane.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

