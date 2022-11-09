Weather forecasters predict that Tropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida later this week as a hurricane.
Despite missing the storm’s direct path, Alabama may feel some residual weather effects, according to theNational Weather Service (NWS).
The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) relayed an advisory Wednesday from the NWS, which projects some potential risks for Central Alabama, including wind and slight flooding.
According to forecasts, thetropical storm is moving west and is close to hurricane strength, and is expected to turn north after making landfall in southeast Florida by Thursday at 1 a.m.
Weather effects from the storm could enter Alabama potentially around Friday at the earliest, with any severe weather entering the state’s southeast border at approximately 1 a.m. Currently for Central Alabama, there is only a 20 percent chance of wind and 15 percent chance for flooding. There is no risk for a tornado at this time.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County EMA, said that local officials will continue to monitor the storm and provide updates as available.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
