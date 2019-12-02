Veteran and Alexander City resident Mark Wrublewski was getting prepared for his future position in accounting and software even as child. His father worked in ballistics research and with computers and taught him skills needed for the field.
“He taught me a lot of things about math and my mom made sure I went to school,” Wrublewski said.
Wrublewski joined the U.S. Air Force in 1971 after his father pulled him from college and had him join either the U.S. Air Force or the U.S. Navy and there were no jobs where he grew up in Maryland.
After the Air Force tested him before he joined, recruiters told him he could join right away or in August.
Wrublewski worked in accounting and finance throughout his 24-year career. He was stationed in Washington D.C.; Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida; Thule Air Base, Greenland; Denver, Colorado; Maxwell and Gunter Air Force bases in Montgomery; Korea and New Jersey.
“Three years (in one place) was enough for me,” Wrublewski said. “Then I was ready to move on.”
Wrublewski retired as a master sergeant out of Maxwell Air Force Base in 1995.
In his position he was in charge of paying the troops and making sure they got paid on time. The last 12 years of his job included working with civilian companies to get paid and he spent seven years testing accounting software for the Air Force.
Either the software would work or would send back an error message then Wrublewski sent it back.
“I’d break the program and send it back,” Wrublewski said. “I’d break it again, send back (again). I would test the finance programs and supply programs.”
When in Greenland, Wrublewski and his friends once made an igloo and were featured in Air Force Times.
“There was nothing up there but flat rock (in Greenland),” Wrublewski said. “Greenland was kind of interesting because it was controlled by the Danish even though the Air Force was there. The Danish actually ran a lot of the operations.”
Tyndall was Wrublewski’s favorite place he was stationed, although he said he enjoyed all the places he lived.
“They were all good bases,” Wrublewski said. “Every base was different, different personalities, different cultures.”
Wrublewski helped train government service employers in Colorado and Gunter Air Force base. He enjoyed testing software.
After retiring, Wrublewski sold insurance for 2 ½ years then worked as a government contractor and tested software for 12 years. He also finished his two-year degree in resource management at Troy University after serving.
Wrublewski moved to Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in February 2016 for diabetic care. He is the facility’s vice president of the resident council, which means he leads resident meetings and connects them with staff.
“Basically we have a meeting once a month and we go through every section in the building, administration, nursing, (certified nursing assistants), security, therapy, activities,” Wrublewski said. “We bring up minor issues that need to be corrected.”
Wrublewski said the veteran’s home is a great facility.
“Thanks to the staff here, the nurses and (certified nursing assistants) and everybody around, I am a lot more healthier today than I was four years ago,” Wrublewski said.
Military service runs in Wrublewski’s family as his son Mark Wrublewski Jr. served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and his grandson also serves.