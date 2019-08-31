U.S. Army veteran Marry Edwares-Harris would do it all again if she could.
Harris served in the Army from 1978 to 1982 as a supply officer where she issued M16 rifles, took in laundry detail and gave military gear to new recruits.
“To me, the Army wasn’t bad,” Harris said. “If I could have gone back, I will go back but I’m not that age now. I’m old.”
A Benjamin Russell graduate of 1976, Harris joined the Army to have a new experience.
“I didn’t want to go to college so I wanted to join the Army to experience different places and meet different people,” Harris said.
While in the Army, Harris was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, Ft. Stuart, Georgia and Germany. Harris enjoyed the snow in Ft. Leonard Wood and Germany.
“I liked Germany also because it snowed too because in Germany it snows differently,” Harris said. “It snows and it’s cold but it’s a different cold from Alabama. I liked the snow because I could go out and play with my kids.”
Harris married another Army officer when she was in the service and they had five boys. Two of their sons, Phillip and Philio, also served in the Army during the war in Iraq.
Harris was discharged as an Army specialist and became a stay-at-home mother. Harris moved back to Alexander City in 2016.
“I love it,” Harris said. “This is my home. This is where I was born and raised, small place, but I can get over that.”
Even through she served in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Harris never felt discriminated for her gender in the Army.
“I didn’t feel any different going in there, experiencing the Army, meeting people and feeling what the Army was about,” Harris said. “I enjoyed my experience with the Army.”
Harris is a member of the Disabled American Veterans Bill Nichols Chapter 13. Harris said she’s glad the local DAV has new van to transport her and other disabled veterans to doctor appointments in Birmingham and Montgomery.
“I was really enthused about that because when I got here I was saying, ‘Man I got to go to my appointments,’ but I had to find relatives take care of me,” Harris said. “I’m glad I’m back here to be a member of the DAV.”