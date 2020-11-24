If the miniature food pantry at First Presbyterian Church of Alexander City looks empty, it’s not because it’s derelict — it’s because the turnover is so high. Russell Medical nurse practitioner Tammy Vann Coker urged residents Sunday to keep the pantry stocked.
“I kept noticing the little blessing box outside of First Presbyterian has been empty every time I rode by lately,” Vann Coker said on Facebook. “Today I filled it up and I challenge all of you to keep it full during the holiday season! Let’s not let it sit empty. Pay it forward because I know there are people who need it!”
Vann Coker said she’s been contributing to the miniature food pantry since First Presbyterian youth director Carol Mallory set it up in 2017.
“I’m not even a church member there,” Vann Coker said. “I just think it’s important right now. People are just going through hard times.”
The pantry was funded by church member Georgia Smith, who had seen the “little free pantry” trend — inspired by “little free libraries,” cabinets where passers-by can donate or borrow books — on Facebook. Mallory’s brother Roy Sanders built the pantry to resemble a church and steeple.
Vann Coker hopes to revive its steady stream of donations.
“I think it was just fallen to the wayside,” she said. “It was going and going when it first started.”
The main staple is non-perishable food items, but Vann Coker said she’s seen people leave all sorts of essentials, including winter scarves and mittens, umbrellas and over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen.
Some leave after-school snacks for children passing by.
“It would have little snack chips for kids who were out of school,” she said.
The pantry sits on a corner with a lot of foot traffic, both from Alex City Middle School and nearby downtown amenities. When it’s stocked, it doesn’t remain stocked for long.
“I find when I drive by to come in to church there’s food in there and when I leave it’s gone,” First Presbyterian secretary Marie Walker said. “It’s available for anybody to use.”
Vann Coker said some locals told her they thought people were taking advantage of it. She urges residents to suspend their judgment, however, especially given the recent spate of unemployment and hardship from the coronavirus pandemic.
“More people are hurting than they want to let on,” she said. “We aren’t the ones to judge.”
Vann Coker posted to Facebook on Sunday and so far, the post has received 150 likes and over 100 shares. Several friends have pledged to donate this week, Vann Coker said.
The post may be working — on Monday afternoon there were a couple of cans on the pantry shelves and a full box of food left beneath it.
“I just firmly believe in paying it forward,” Vann Coker said. “It’s the time of giving; it’s the time of blessings.”