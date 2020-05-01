When Alexander City resident Timothy Rogers was going to return to work at Sejin after the death of a family member, he received news the manufacturing company in Dadeville was being temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rogers has been out of work ever since and has struggled to receive unemployment benefits, get answers about his payments and ultimately suffered some severe economic loss.
“I filed my unemployment claim and they gave me a sheet of paper and all I had to do was call the number every week I’m not able to work and file a weekly claim,” Rogers said. “I waited and waited and waited and I haven’t gotten paid anything. When I try to call, nobody answers. I was on hold for three hours one day and right when it was about to connect me to a representative it hung up on me. I was on hold eight hours the next day. It’s outrageous.”
Sejin is one of many manufacturers in Tallapoosa County that supplies parts for Kia and Hyundai, which have also temporarily shut down. Rogers was employed through ProLink Staffing to do injection molding to create parts.
“(Tuesday), I finally emailed someone and went ahead and set up a direct deposit on the account because I never received money through the (AL Vantage Prepaid Benefits Card),” Rogers said. “It shipped to an address I lived in like 10 years ago even though my employer has all my recent information.”
Rogers said as a result of not receiving unemployment benefits for the last four weeks he has struggled to provide for himself and his 10-year-old son whom he just got custody of.
“I was renting a house to own and almost done paying for it,” Rogers said. “Two days before all this stuff happened I put a down payment on a vehicle. Not making a payment on a brand new vehicle does something to you that makes people not want to trust you.”
Rogers said he called and left a message at Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.
“A lot of my friends I know they’re calling and getting the same response or lack of response,” Rogers said. “I think Alabama should be accountable for all their mistakes made. The main people I need help from are nowhere to be found.”
Rogers said he is owed up to $3,000 in back unemployment pay and hopes to get reimbursed.
“I lost everything due to (the state’s) mishap,” Rogers said.
Rogers isn’t the only resident to not receive his benefits during the pandemic.
Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchison said longer-than-average wait times are likely during the coronavirus pandemic as ADOL has processed approximately 400,000 initial related claims since March 16.
“To put that in perspective, for all of 2019 we processed 130,000,” Hutchison said. “That’s more than doubled our claim load in just a few weeks. Obviously there are some strains on the system.”
Hutchison also said as of the last two days, ADOL has paid 64% of those claims, which includes $372 million in unemployment. Tallapoosa County had 466 out of the 74,966 unemployment insurance initial claims for the week ending April 25. Manufacturing job claims were the second-highest category of claims, according to ADOL.
“We have been asking for patience from the beginning, which I understand is in short supply and people need these benefits; I completely understand that,” Hutchison said. “We’re doing everything in our power to get them as quickly as we can.”
There could be any number of reasons as to why certain people haven’t gotten paid yet ranging from incorrect information on a claim or an outstanding issue ADOL needs to resolve.
To speed up the process, ADOL has developed an online tool that tracks a person’s claim.
“It can be accessed at the website (www.labor.alabama.gov) and it provides real-time updates on the progress of their claims including when they’re getting paid, how they’re getting paid and if there are any issues,” Hutchison said. “It’s a way to get some information to try to cut down on phone volume.”
There are also many FAQs and resources on the website to help answer questions, she said.