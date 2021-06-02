The Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers awarded two scholarships to area graduating seniors.
The 2021 scholarship recipients were Tytiuna Isome, graduate of Central High School Coosa County, and Carter Young graduate of Central High School of Clay County. Both scholarship recipients plan to attend the University of Alabama to pursue their careers.
Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers is a chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club (NABSTMC). It is the world’s largest African American motorcycle club. NABSTMC was founded by Kenneth (Dream Maker) Thomas in 1993.
It is a community focused organization working daily by helping to feed the homeless. NABSTMC partners with various organizations across the country to help build homes for needed families, mentoring youth, and providing scholarships to graduating seniors. In 2021 There will be 60 recipients across the five frontiers for a total of $50,000; and a single National Scholarship of $5,000 will be awarded to one recipient. The NABSTMC will award a grand total of $55,000 to college-bound graduating high school seniors.
NABSTMC promotes education each year and scholarships are offered to graduating high school students in the surrounding areas. The students must complete an application package to participate. The scholarship winner selected from the local chapters’ information will be forwarded to our Southeast Frontier region then to the Nationals to compete for more scholarship funds. The competition consists of graduating high school seniors competing National and International. The Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers chapter is made up of dedicated members from Clay, Coosa, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Lee County.
NABSTMC is comprised of five frontiers (Northeast, Southeast, Great Lakes, Central, and Western) which encompasses 50 states including Hawaii; with an International chapter located in Humphreys South Korea. The NABSTMC has more than 113 chapters.
NABSTMC goals are to serve our communities, educate the general public about the 9th and 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers and their roles played in shaping America and to keep their memories alive we spread the word by serving in our communities, educating the world and riding our iron horses (motorcycles).
If you would like to join or see the NABSTMC at work visit our websites nabstmc.com and nabstmcsefrontier.com for the Central Alabama Buffalo Soldiers Chapter.