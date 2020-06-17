Alexander City kindergartener Ves Peters shared his imaginative tale of a red, white and blue snake that escaped from its box at school and his search to find it and return it back to its home.
This short story “Snakes,” accompanied with handmade illustration, won first place in the annual Alabama Public Television Young Writer’s Contest. The contest is open statewide for kindergarteners through third-graders and each respective category has a first-, second- and third-place winner.
“The guy from APT called me and told me (Ves) had won,” Ves’ mother Terri Peters said. “I cried a little bit. Both me and my husband teared up.”
Ves, 6, attended kindergarten at Jacob’s Ladder and it was teachers there who submitted the students’ works to APT.
“Jacob’s Ladder is just awesome,” Terri Peters said. “They’re very good and they learn a lot of stuff early over there.”
Along with recognition, Ves was awarded a trophy, an Amazon gift card and a Google Chromebook.
“Ves didn’t really understand,” Peters said. “He knew what a trophy was because he plays baseball but when I told him the gift card was kind of like a credit card he said he wanted to buy a new book bag. So he bought a military-type book bag with American colors.”
Peters said Ves’ love for patriotism comes from her husband, Brett. Brett’s grandfather was a prisoner of war in World War I and has passed down his passion for American loyalty to his family.
Some of the guidelines for entering the contest include the story containing a main character, a plot, problem solving, a resolution and a setting. Also taken into consideration are topic development, details, word choice, sentence structure and mechanics. The story must be hand illustrated and about 50 to 200 words.
“Ves is really good at telling stories,” Peters chuckled. “He’s real imaginative and can always come up with stories.
Also from Tallapoosa County, Alexander City’s Cooper Scott won second place in the kindergarten category for his story, “The Mysterious Dog.”
Typically the winners are honored on television with an appearance to receive their trophies but due to the coronavirus pandemic that was not possible. All contest winners were mailed their prizes.