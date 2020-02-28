A Stephens Elementary School fourth-grader is heading to college this summer, except he won’t be earning credits like a typical college student. Instead, Olyver Hogan will be attending a national forum at Agnes Scott College after being selected for the opportunity.
Olyver, 10, will join other superlative elementary students from across the state at the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM in Atlanta. Olyver was nominated by his teacher LaMonica Moon due to his exceptional skills in math, science and reading.
“He’s very deserving of this opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited that he was selected to attend,” Moon said.
Olyver said he enjoys learning in school, especially his favorite subject which is math.
“He is a joy to have in the classroom,” Moon said. “He’s very inquisitive, intuitive and determined.”
Olyver is also interested in exploring all things engineering because of his interest in becoming a civil engineer when he grows up. He recently did a project on civil engineering for Stephens’ career day.
“I believe he can do anything he puts his mind to because he does it every day,” Olyver’s mother Erica Forbes said. “For him to go off to college for a week in the fourth grade, it’s exciting and very impressive.”
Olyver is part of Stephens’ Junior Beta Club as well as the local Cub Scouts, which stems from his love of the outdoors. Olyver also plans to play football.
Receiving the invitation was a complete shock for Olyver and his family, which was unaware of the opportunity until the invitation came.
“The opportunity just makes me happy,” Olyver said. “The part I’m most excited about is dissecting a cow heart.”
At the forum Olyver will also build and design a robot and take it home with him, learn proper ways to respond in situations that include injured people and participate in other engaging, hands-on workshops.
Forbes said learning and excelling in school comes natural for Olyver and believes Olyver’s drive comes from his dad.
“He amazes me every day,” Forbes said. “It’s a great thing for him to be able to do. It really impressed me that he’s gotten this opportunity.”
Forbes said Olyver’s household is big into books, and homework and studying are always priorities.
“We don’t miss a beat when it comes to schoolwork,” Forbes said.
NYLF: Pathways to STEM is a branch of the Envision programs, which focus on letting students around the U.S. further explore their interests in growing fields.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Olyver to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” Envision senior vice president Amanda Freitag Thomas said in a release.
Olyver and his family appreciate the sponsors who contributed donations to help Olyver attend the forum and take part in the residential option the forum offers.
“I am thankful for my parents support and my teachers,” Olyver said in a release. “Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
There have been only 11 Tallapoosa County students invited to this event since 2009 including: Keighly Peters (Dadeville Elementary, 2019); Xavier Alvies (Council Middle School, 2016); Cambron Bice (Radney Elementary School, 2011); Harold Coker (Radney Elementary School, 2011); Ashley Powell (Dadeville Elementary School, 2010); Daniel Jackson (Radney Elementary School, 2009); Sara Jackson (Radney Elementary School, 2018); Skyler Oliver (Radney Elementary School, 2015); Sutherlan Pritchard (Radney Elementary School, 2011); Cameron Caldwell (Radney Elementary School, 2011); and Janelle Gaddis (Radney Elementary School, 2009).