It was the year 2020. Lockdowns impacted many individuals but for Ashton Lamberth, sophomore at Benjamin Russell High School, it sparked a passion.
“At home during quarantine, I would just stay watching the news — monitoring cases in our area and you know, that got me invested into the medical field, specifically infectious disease,” Lamberth said. “So before, maybe in elementary school, I wanted to be a meteorologist. But now, I want to be the next Dr. Fauci.”
To help develop his skills and advance his future career, Lamberth joined Benjamin Russell’s HOSA-Future Health Professionals. He serves as the chapter’s vice president, and he is now running as HOSA state officer as well.
“I will be able to help others reach their ambitions far beyond the sky because the sky is never the limit. There's so much to explore in this intricate world that we have,” he said. “...Being a state officer would not only mean helping members within HOSA but CTE (Career and Technical Education) and CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organizations) organizations across the state.”
To run for HOSA state officer, applicants must have good academic standing, be an active member of HOSA and make at least the top 10 in the state officer test. Lamberth placed fourth on the test out of 14 applicants.
“I was very nervous about it [the state officer test]. I kept putting myself down saying ‘I'm not going to make it. I'm not going to do well on it,’” he said. “All this time that I was putting myself down; you actually do better than you perceive yourself to do.”
With his candidacy set, it is now the voting period. Two delegates from each HOSA chapter will vote on who should make state officer. There are four state officer positions in total, and the winners will be announced at the beginning of March.
In the meantime, Lamberth continues his role as the vice president for the Benjamin Russell chapter. He said one of his main goals for the chapter is being more active.
“I went to Jim Pearson to read across the AC program and just seeing so many children being interested in being a nurse or doctor, it truly warmed my heart,” he said. “I know ever since COVID, not just HOSA, but every organization across our school has been in great decline and, with the world trying to push back to normality, I believe it's time to reclaim ourselves — in our investment in our bright future.”
Amber Turner, Health Science teacher and HOSA sponsor, said HOSA is all about students supporting each other and their goals as well as giving back to the school and larger community. Turner said Lamberth has taken those values and run with them.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“Ashton has really stepped up as a leader this year,” she said. “He brings excitement and a new vision to our program. I'm just so proud of what he has already accomplished, and I know that he will do well in whatever he sets his mind to.”
After high school, Lamberth is planning to attend University of California Berkeley to get a degree in cellular and molecular biology and then take the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) to apply to the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine.
After medical school, he will go on to be board certified, do a fellowship and residency. His next step will be to go to Maryland to work at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and work his way up to director.
“I just have big goals and big dreams. And I'm hoping that HOSA state office can allow me to pursue those things,” he said.
Even outside of HOSA, Lamberth still pursues the medical field. He said in his spare time he will do medical notes out of his mom’s Medical Assisting Book. The book is about 1,000 pages, which he started going through last year and he’s now nearly done.
Lamberth said he believes medical knowledge is something for everyone, even those who may not be pursuing it as a profession. He noted something as simple as CPR could change someone’s life.
For Lamberth, he said the medical field, his career path and HOSA come from a place of compassion.
“[The state officer test] talked about some medical things, officer things, personal things and ‘what you think the biggest job is as a state officer?’ My answer to that was to show compassion to HOSA members across the state,” he said. “Of course, the state officer means you preside over a lot of things. But I believe outside of that, you have to really focus on the members themselves because they are the spark that lights the fire — that fire is HOSA.”
The HOSA state officer results will be announced at the Alabama HOSA State Leadership Conference in Montgomery on March 2 and 3.