fall leaves at WCSP
Buy Now

With the leaves changing their hue, Wind Creek State Park celebrates the turning of the seasons with an Autumn Leaf Trek.

 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

A parkwide scavenger hunt could lead to prizes and self-guided adventures at Wind Creek State Park.

fall leaves 2 at WCSP
Buy Now

Wind Creek will also be offering a Fall Leaf Hike in mid-November. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you