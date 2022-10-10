A parkwide scavenger hunt could lead to prizes and self-guided adventures at Wind Creek State Park.
Starting on Oct. 21, Wind Creek will host the Autumn Leaf Trek — a scavenger hunt around the park where participants search for 10 leaves. Wind Creek has been hosting different scavenger hunts throughout the month.
However, Scottie Jackson, District Naturalist with Alabama State Parks, said the Autumn Leaf Trek differs from the others.
Rather than participants receiving clues prompting them to find natural occurrences within the park, the Autumn Leaf Trek will not have clues but large felt leaves for people to find around the park’s day use areas.
“The idea behind the Autumn Leaf Trek is to allow for guests here at Wind Creek to be able to experience the magic of fall and the magic of the park through a self-guided adventure,” Jackson said.
Once a participant finds a leaf, they are encouraged to snap a picture to mark it as found. After finding all 10 leaves, scavenger hunters can head to the Wind Creek Front Office for prizes. While the leaf trek ends Oct. 23, Jackson said they expect multiple winners to come to the office throughout the event.
“This is one of those, everybody who participates is a winner [event],” Jackson said. “We have plenty of prizes to go around. So, this is not one of those, the first person that finds it [wins].”
This is the first year Wind Creek is hosting the Autumn Leaf Trek. However, Jackson said for those who remember their Clovers at the Creek, this event is meant to be a similar seasonal activity.
“It [Clovers at the Creek] was really popular and was really well received,” she said. “And folks really enjoyed it. So, we're excited to see it done for the fall too.”
About two years ago, Wind Creek implemented a program for the park to have an activity or event each weekend. Jackson said the Autumn Leaf Trek and other scavenger hunts throughout the seasons are a continuation of that program.
“We've done a lot of scavenger hunts because they're self-guided. So, whether we have an interpretive staff member on site or not, that's something that we can provide for folks to be able to do,” she said. “We want to make sure that people are able to have really enjoyable, really meaningful experiences while they're here with us.”
Jackson said these events are for both campers and also people who just come for the day. Additionally, Jackson said Wind Creek will have a Fall Leaf Hike to catch that peak color change in mid November, and they plan to continue to have events throughout the fall season.
“We're always excited to have folks out here to the park, whether it's for our self-guided activities like our scavenger hunts or for our guided programs, or just to have folks come out and enjoy the park and camp and play on the lake,” Jackson said. “So, come and spend time with us no matter what the season. We're always happy to have our guests out and show them some wonderful hospitality here at Wind Creek.”