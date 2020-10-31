Every graveyard, church and lonely bend in one of Alabama’s highways is bound to have a local legend attached to it.
“That’s why The South has such great storytellers,” said local historian Bill Ponder, who once vowed to only read southern authors.
The claim extends to Ponder’s former family home, he said, where a man was once shot on the doorstep in kerfuffle over a hungry cow, and the current resident, Ponder’s friend Ron Slyfox Messer, said he once saw the ghost of Ponder’s great grandfather walk through the bedroom wall.
In the spirit of Halloween, The Outlook has rounded up four of Tallapoosa and Coosa area’s more macabre legends. Readers beware.
1. Oakachoy Covered Bridge
Oakachoy Covered Bridge, the first covered bridge of its kind in Nixburg, was once a registered historical marker — before it became engulfed in flames.
The site is said to be haunted by the ghost of the slave that was lynched and there hung. The legend has lost credence, however, owing to the fact the bridge was likely built in 1916, according to the state’s historical register — 51 years after the abolition of slavery.
Either way, the bridge was lost to history in 2001 when it burned down one night under mysterious circumstances. According to a June 6, 2001 copy of The Outlook, lightning was neither seen nor heard in the area, and in the absence of further information, authorities had deemed it arson.
“You hear all kinds of stories — that it was winter and hunters were out hunting and built a fire and it burnt up,” Ponder said. “There’s two or three stories like that.”
Coosa County Historical Society has since patched up what remains, Ponder said. Ponder was not aware of any haunting.
2. Lovelady Bridge
Tallapoosa County residents may be familiar with Lovelady Road, the winding passageway that links Union to Reeltown. The location of Lovelady Bridge, however, is in dispute. Alabamahauntedhouses.com, an online, crowd-sourced register of supernatural locations, lists the bridge in Camp Hill on Sen Claude Pepper Drive, overlooking the train tracks. Others say the bridge is on Lovelady Road itself where it crosses one of the many creeks flowing into the Tallapoosa River.
According the legend, the bridge — wherever it may be — is the site of a wreck where a young woman and her newborn lost their lives. Locals say if you stand on the bridge and chant “Lovelady, Lovelady, I got your baby” three times, her ghost will appear.
3. Tehopeka
Not far from Horseshoe Bend, the U-shaped curve in the Tallapoosa River, once existed Tehopeka, a camp belonging to the Creek tribe’s “Red Stick” army. In 1814, Andrew Jackson and his men surrounded the fortification, but the Red Stick warriors refused to surrender. In the end, 800 of the 1,000 Creeks at Tehopeka were killed.
Today, what was once Tehopeka sits in the northeast corner of Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. Visitors have reported strange noises, foul smells and apparitions in the park.
In 2015, The Outlook reported on Dale Langella, who said she heard “a considerable number of American Indian voices.”
Langella details her findings in her book, “Haunted Alabama Battlefields.”
4. Harper Hill Church & Cemetery
Just east of Lovelady Road, on a quiet, wooded byway sits Harper Hill Cemetery, a private plot belonging to the Harper family that was established in 1812, two years before the Battle of Horseshoe Bend. The cemetery sits back from the road, surrounded by a chain-link fence, with no other civilization in sight. Harper Hill Church no longer stands though locals used to steal boards off of it, Ponder said.
“I’m pretty sure the family who owns the property there dismantled the church a couple years ago,” local Todd Flurry said. “I was told they were going to erect it back but hadn’t done so yet. There was not a whole lot of it left to be put back together.”
Legend has it the former pastor went mad and murdered his entire family. According to the same legend, the victims still haunt the grounds.
The Harper family still keeps the graveyard clean, Flurry said.
“I saw a gentleman cut the grass there not long ago,” he said.