Knowing a second language is a valuable skill but it can also make a difference in an emergency situation. Paramedic and instructor Jessica Duncan once responded to a patient who could communicate only through American Sign Language (ASL) and didn’t have an interpreter with them.
Duncan and her co-workers had to write with the patient in order to give them treatment. After that call, Duncan was committed to learning ASL to be well prepared in the future.
She looked around Alexander City for years for a sign language class but had a hard time finding one fit into her schedule.
When Duncan heard about Adelia M. Russell Library holding classes on Tuesdays through March 3, she joined and is hoping to share what she learns with her emergency medical service students at Southern Union State Community College.
“We had to improvise and that’s one of the reasons why I feel like knowing at least your basic (sign language) would be very helpful,” Duncan said.
Duncan learned a little bit of ASL to assist a deaf customer at her high school job. She already knows the ASL alphabet and some words and phrases such as “thank you.”
“I learned that but I haven’t known anybody on a personal level since then and I haven’t had the ability to practice,” Duncan said.
The library began hosting the class Feb. 11 and instructor Betty Hare has already trained the library’s staff and unspecified local public safety officials. Hare taught seven students how to sign their names and went over internet resources students could use.
“If you just make the effort to say, ‘Hello. How are you? Fine,’ then you can (sign) more,” Hare said.
Similar to Duncan, City of Alexander City building code enforcement employee Jan Jones took the course to better understand people she may visit for work.
“I can’t communicate with (deaf) people so that’s why I want to take the class,” Jones said.
Student Emily Mann decided to take the class to learn something new. She previously worked in healthcare and had deaf patients.
“When we communicated with them we would usually have someone in the room with them, but it’s something that interested me,” Mann said.
The sign language class won’t teach everything in four weeks, but students will learn the basics.
Hare said many people may think sign language is largely pantomiming, but the language has definitive symbols for words such as “peace” or “bless.”
“How are you going to pantomime ‘God?’” Hare said. “So (those words) have a sign.”
When communicating via ASL, Hare said awareness is important. She demonstrated this to the class with a quiz educating participants on how to communicate with others in the presence of a deaf person and deaf people commonly call themselves deaf. Hare also said when watching someone sign people should read his or her face because the signer might be mouthing the words.
The library is holding classes from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and March 3.