Although the height of flu season is almost over, local schools are taking the same precautions when it comes to the coronavirus. According to Alabama Public Health’s website, no cases have been diagnosed in Alabama as of Monday afternoon, but both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County school systems are taking appropriate measures to prevent spreading illness.
Alexander City superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said officials are encouraging all students and staff to frequently wash their hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer. He is also asking the school system’s lead nurse Charity Spann to remind students to stay home when they’re sick and cover coughs and sneezes.
“Basically, we are following flu season protocol,” Lankford said in a statement.
Alexander City Schools will also follow any guidelines as released by Alabama Department of Education and Alabama Department of Public Health. Tallapoosa County lead nurse Tammy Templeton also sent out fliers to the schools and the parents telling students to go home when sick and cover their coughs.
Templeton said she talked to the county principals about coronavirus prevention like flu prevention. She emphasized to janitors to clean bathrooms by adding soap and tissues to them more frequently.
Tallapoosa County Schools teachers are also using strong disinfectant sprays on doorknobs and desks and making sure classrooms have hand sanitizer.
“I think a lot of folks are concerned obviously because its around us,” Templeton said. “It’s no different at this point really than what we do for flu because it’s flu-like.”
Acting Tallapoosa County superintendent Casey Davis, who is filling in for Joe Windle, said the school system has a plan in place if students need to be quarantined and is sending out information to parents.
Templeton is encouraging students to fist bump instead of touching hands to avoid spreading germs.
Templeton said students or staff who are sent home with flu-like symptoms should call their doctors office to see if they need to come in. Those feeling ill should also stay 6 feet away from others before calling a doctor or being quarantined.
“(The schools) don’t have a way of testing it so we don’t know if it’s the flu or an upper respiratory illness,” Templeton said.
Both school systems are planning on sharing further information on the coronavirus on their respective Facebook pages when more is available.