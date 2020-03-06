Educational programs led Reeltown Elementary and Horseshoe Bend schools to being named 2019 Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) Schools of Distinction.
Reeltown principal Ray Porter said the award is great but it wasn’t earned for the faculty and staff; it’s all about the students.
“Anytime we can bring positive publicity to them, that’s a positive for our school,” Porter said. “Anytime we can do something at Reeltown that benefits our students and be recognized it gives you a high degree of satisfaction.”
CLAS was established in 2001 to “identify, recognize and publicize schools with outstanding educational programs which serves as models across the state,” according to its website.
After being nominated by Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Joe Windle, Reeltown and Horseshoe Bend were chosen for their intervention programs REELTIME and Power Hour respectively, which were established in 2017 to help students reach Alabama Department of Education’s level of standards.
Thirty minutes of mandatory intervention time is added to the school day for students to catch up to the state’s standards.
Students who are already at the state’s standards do enrichment during REELTIME, according to Porter.
“(The program is) really an opportunity to go back and fill in holes in a student’s understanding and we speak specifically to those holes by the group that needs that area only based on standards,” Porter said. “Students are able to move from group to group as those standards are reached. What we do is go back and pick up those standards that we missed. ”
Originally a program for only kindergarten through sixth grade, Horseshoe Bend has now added Power Hour programs for the seventh through 12th grades that range from reading improvement to ACT boot camp to the senior civics test, Horseshoe Bend principal James Aulner.
Aulner attributes the remediation to having Horseshoe Bend’s state report card grade improve from a 77 in 2018 to an 86 in 2019. Aulner said the school’s discipline rate has dropped and student and teacher attendance also improved since implementing Power Hour.
“Kids are catching up, kids are closing gaps and they’re moving forward,” Aulner said. “We’ve had many students make up half a years growth in remediation. Some of them have even done a full year but it’s very focused.”
REELTIME was reworked for the 2018-19 year by making the state’s standards its focus. The changes took the school’s state report card from a 75 in 2018 to an 88 last year.
Porter said getting students on the state’s level can then get the students to move ahead.
“If everything is about getting on grade level and all standards then it becomes a chance for that student to move further,” Porter said.
Reeltown has congratulatory posters around school to celebrate the award.
“Anytime you’re recognized for doing something at your school that the children benefit from, it’s a tremendous accomplishment,” Porter said. “They take a lot of pride in this recognition.”
Porter said Reeltown will continue tweaking its program because the students deserve continual improvement.
“Not only is (the program) REELTIME fluid, our pursuance to find something excellent is fluid for them as well,” Porter said. “We want them to be exceptional. That’s our opportunity to provide for them. This is not recognition for the faculty and administration at the school; it is recognition for what (the students’) parents expect out of us.”
Both schools will get honored at an awards luncheon and are up for the CLAS Banner School, which recognizes the best school from each state board district, May 4 in Prattville.
“(CLAS’) letter said only 80 schools were recognized,” Aulner said. “We were lucky to have two in Tallapoosa County. I’m very proud of the hard work of the students and the teachers. They’re the ones to make it happen. I think it shows that hard work can pay off by the students and the teachers.”