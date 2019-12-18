It was battle of the bots at the FIRST LEGO League Alexander City qualifying contest Saturday. Students ages 9 to 14 from 11 schools, including Stephens Elementary School, Alexander City Middle School and Central Coosa, competed in robotics, core values and a project at the Betty Carol Graham Center at Central Alabama Community College.
This year’s theme was “city shaper.” Teams had city designed tables set with objects and children programmed the Legotrons to move for tasks such as making a crane turn or placing building in a marked circle.
The groups also had to find a problem and solution to something in their cities and sell the solution to community members, according to event manager Nick Nicholson. One of Central Coosa’s teams proposed turning its closed tech building into a community center.
Part of the robot design category competition included selling the design and putting on a skit for judges, according to Nicholson.
The core values, which includes discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork and fun, teach children how to be good professionals, according to Nicholson. Saturday’s core values task was having teams silently arranging themselves in alphabetical order.
“The biggest thing they take away from this is learning to work as a team,” Nicholson. “Their coaches call it herding cats and they’re pretty wild, but if (they can) get them organized and get them into this sense of working together they do well.”
Fun is one of the core values of the competition, which teaches children their experiences are more important than winning.
Alexander City’s Legotrons team, made up of Radney Elementary school Alexander Cuty Middle School students, featured Lydia Montgomery, Julia Walters, Samantha Garrett, Kylon Russell and Jehu Rojas. The team won the Judges Award.
“I’m extremely proud of what they have accomplished in the short amount of time that they have had,” advisor Christie Broom said.
The team meets during After the Bell and practices from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Broom said the team members enjoy each other’s company and they hang out outside the club.
The students played a ninja game with other schools and liked core values best, according to Broom.
Teacher Kelly Windus’ team Break-a-lego won the championship, which means they will go to the state championship.
The event also honored late former Alexander City Mayor Don McClellan, who supported the contest and judged it every year, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. His son Chris McClellan accepted the award.