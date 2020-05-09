With Gov. Kay Ivey’s amended safer-at-home order announced Friday morning, close-contact services including beauty salons, barbershops, nail salons and tattoo parlors can reopen with precautions effective at 5 p.m. Monday.
Local business owners who have been out of work for more than seven weeks are excited to reopen not only for the financial aspect but also for their clients.
“I am all for opening back up,” beYOUtiful hair stylist Aly Henderson said. “It’s been a lonely couple months and financially it’s been tough. I’m ready to get back into a routine and have some human interaction.”
beYOUtiful Salon hair stylist Chandler Champion echoed that sentiment.
“beYOUtiful Salon as a whole is very excited to be able to open our doors again finally,” Champion said. “We have missed our clients more than anything and having interactions with them.”
Both agreed extra safety precautions will be in place but are just happy to get back to a normal routine.
“We’re taking every precaution we can with our client’s safety,” Champion said. “We will make sure that the salon isn’t overrun and will have clients waiting in their vehicles until we are done with the previous client and each person has to wash their hands before sitting in any salon chair.”
The employees said they will switch to using disposable capes that can be sprayed or wiped down with medical-grade cleaners and disinfectants and they plan to sanitize everything used on a client before using it on the next person.
“There are so many guidelines we have to follow but we are going to make sure our clients’ health and safety come first as well as ours,” Champion said. “We want them to feel safe at beYOUtiful. It will be a lot on us and very stressful but we are just ready to get back to work that it will all be worth it.”
Henderson said while it’s a scary notion to be in close contact with clients, she thinks with sanitation and safety measures, it will work out.
Shay Donna Aesthetics owner Shay Rogers already wears gloves and a mask when providing services to clients and works one on one so she isn’t worried about large crowds.
“I’m glad to be able to get back to work and be normal again,” Rogers said. “It’s about time. This is going to be a slow process but this is what it takes to get everyone going again.”
Rogers will continue to offer her full cosmetic, health and beauty services as well as sell retail products for skin care and makeup. Massage therapist Abby Brown is also on staff offering massage services.
In May, Rogers is offering a free customizable facial mask with every booked facial appointment. Shay Donna Aesthetics will reopen with regular business hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
Chique Hair & Nails will reopen Tuesday as well and has restrictions in place for the safety of its workers and those receiving services.
“We would appreciate our clients to wait in the car until their appointment time or we will call when we are ready for you,” co-owner Tran Smith said. “We want to give us enough time to clean before and after each client.”
Smith said the salon will be limiting the number of customers inside and staff working at any given time.
“We’ll be accepting appointments but be very limited on walk-ins if we even have any available,” she said.
Before arriving for an appointment, Smith asks all clients to wash their hands and be wearing masks before they enter.
“Otherwise we will provide you with one to purchase from us,” Smith said.
Service tables will be moved 6 feet apart with Plexiglas on top and Smith asks people not bring anyone extra to the appointment, including kids or friends who aren’t receiving a service.
“We want to protect our clients and our workers,” Smith said.
While there was a scramble to figure out the guidelines, as Smith wasn’t expecting a new order until closer to May 15, she is still ready to get back to work.
“I thought we’d have a little more time to get ready; it kind of threw us a curveball,” she said. “We are very excited to open and get back to work. A lot of us, all of us, our only livelihood is that nail salon. It takes care of so many families.”
Smith said she and her staff will evaluate day by day and adjust as needed but she is so appreciative of all the support from the community.
“We’re not from here but we’ve been here five years and Alex City is our home,” Smith said. “So this is our way to give back to the community.”