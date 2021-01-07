Members of both political parties are calling Wednesday’s demonstration a disgrace.
Terry Martin is chair of the Tallapoosa County Republican Party and Jeremy Jeffcoat is chair of the Tallapoosa County Democratic Party. Despite being on opposite sides of the aisle, Jeffcoat and Martin agree Wednesday's events in Washington D.C. were not good for the country.
“I feel that it was a shame and disgrace to see people acting the way that they did,” Martin said. I myself strongly condemn any violence and unlawful actions that occurred.”
Jeffcoat believes all U.S. citizens will have to come together in the wake of Wednesday’s events.
“What happened on Wednesday is shameful and sad,” Jeffcoat said. “Political violence, on any side, has no place in our society and those responsible should be held fully accountable. Our institutions are weakened by this madness, but they are holding. It's time for all Americans to move forward and work together for the good of our nation. Most importantly, it is time to reject the voices of violence and conspiracy that seek to destroy us from within.”
Martin said if demonstrators were unhappy, there are other ways to make their opinion known.
“I strongly support peaceful assembly and protest as guaranteed by the First Amendment,” Martin said. “The Electoral College voting process, which is allowed by the Constitution, must be allowed to continue without disruption. It is important that citizens contact their representatives to have their voices heard in an orderly and respectful manner."
Officials with the state parties held the same message as Jeffcoat and Martin.
The Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan said unlawful demonstrators should be arrested.
"The Alabama Republican Party strongly condemns any violence and unlawful actions occurring on Capitol Hill today,” Lathan said in a statement. “We support law enforcement efforts to control and arrest any person who is violating laws and causing harm to property or people. These actions are not American and cannot be tolerated.”
Rep. Christopher J. England, chair of the Alabama Democratic Party, agreed with Lathan but said the President is partly responsible.
“They disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, broke the law, and must be prosecuted for their sedition,” England said in a statement. “The American people voted loud and clear that Donald Trump did not deserve a second term as President of the United States, and the disorder of this lame duck period shows clearly why.”
Tallapoosa County is represented by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). Rogers said violence is not acceptable.
“There is no place for political violence in America,” Rogers said on Twitter. “Whether it is from the left or the right, it is abhorrent and wrong. We are a nation built on law and order and must remain so.”
Tuberville said the events of Wednesday eat away at the liberties U.S. citizens enjoy.
“Yesterday was a sad day for our great country,” Tuberville said in a tweet. “I strongly condemn the violence and actions we saw from those who stormed the Capitol. It undermines the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and it has no place in our democracy.”
Shelby said in a tweet law enforcement provided protection for those attempting to certify the votes of the Electoral College Wednesday.
“Today is a very dark day for our country,” Shelby said. “I am safe thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement officials. Our Founding Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained.”
Jeffcoat said everyone needs to take pause, not only for the events in Washington D.C., but for the U.S.
“I ask that Tallapoosa County pray for the families that lost loved ones yesterday and every person across this great nation to pray also,” Jeffcoat said.