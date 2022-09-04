Stacy and Valerie Tuttle know what it means to serve.
Updated: September 4, 2022 @ 1:56 pm
Stacy and Valerie Tuttle know what it means to serve.
From fighting child hunger to promoting racial justice, the LifePoint Church pastors possess a love for their home of Alexander City. As the new school year began this fall, their community showed their appreciation.
Alexander City Schools surprised the couple with the school district’s Wildcat Award last month during a district-wide convocation. Superintendent Beverly Price noted that the award recognizes individuals that tirelessly support city schools and the community at large.
“This year's recipient is a team. This team spent countless hours volunteering and helping Alexander City Schools. If there's a need, they show up,” Price said.
The Tuttles described the award as a shock, adding that they prefer anonymous service similar to the likes of the Good Samaritan.
“It's very humbling. We truly don’t do any of it for our glory, and we never want our names plastered on billboards or in neon lights because we know that it's not really about us. It's all for Jesus,” Valerie said.
However, Valerie noted she struggled holding tears when receiving the award, proud to know she helped her community.
“I'm not an emotional person normally, but I was fighting back the tears. It was just a great feeling to know that we have done everything in our power that God's given us, and it has made an impact,” she said.
Price highlighted the couple’s generosity as a strong reason for selecting them. She particularly praised the Tuttle's service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ranged from volunteering as substitutes to delivering food as part of the Backpack Buddies initiative.
The couple have called Alexander City home for five years now, moving to the community in 2017. Upon arriving, the couple and their three children quickly ingrained themselves into Tallapoosa County life.
“From an outsider's perspective, there's been a lot of good happening here. There's a restoration that is happening here, not just physically, but within people as well,” Stacy said. “We told our church when we moved here, we don't have any family here, and asked them to adopt us into their family.”
Even now, the couple continues to support the community, and serve on nearly every parent-teacher organization within the city school district. Stacy also is now an assistant football coach, and both lead the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Alexander City Middle School.
“We just do everything that we can for our children, but also to help the schools. We love to do just out of the blue surprises for the staff and teachers and let them know that they're supported and cared for,” Valerie said.
Moving forward, the Tuttles offer another lesson from Scripture, encouraging Alexander City residents to care for neighbors as they have strived to do.
“The last thing that I would say as an encouragement to other people is that this is a great community,” Valerie said. “We should represent well, and help those in need wherever we can and whenever we can.”
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
Multimedia Reporter
