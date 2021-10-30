"We have a lot of local artwork in here from local artists, a lot of our liquors and beers are local liquors and beers," said Stacey Jeffcoat, who owns The Local with her husband Jeremy. "We're trying to use the local elements, since we are The Local."
The cocktail bar opened to what was immediately a sizable crowd at 2 p.m. Friday, helped by its owners' footprint in the community — Stacey is the director of Main Street Alexander City; Jeremy is chair of the Tallapoosa County Democratic Party and manager of Kowaliga Country 97.5.
The venue suits a variety of occasions, with beverage options ranging from bottled beer to a menu of six signature cocktails.
"There are distilleries in Opelika; there are distilleries in Birmingham and so we're using Alabama-made liquors in a lot of our cocktails," Stacey said. "We have several specialty cocktails; our Captain Coley's Old Fashioned and our Main Mule were two really big sellers at our VIP opening Thursday."
Captain Coley's Old Fashioned, "featuring citrus tones and Clyde May's Alabama Bourbon," according to the menu, is named for the original owner of the 1904 building whose likeness hangs on the wall in the back of the bar, moodily smoking a cigarette. The Jeffcoats rent the space from Meredith and Ed Collari, who found the art nouveau-esque painting inside when they purchased the place.
"The painting comes with the building," Stacey said.
After an opening night of live performances by Eli Locke, Marc Oriet and Alexander City country musician Chad Wilson, The Local will be open 10 a.m. Saturday serving bloody marys and mimosas to downtown shoppers, with the Auburn game on at 6 p.m.
Hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to midnight.