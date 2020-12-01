The holiday season began last week with a string of holidays — Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Thanksgiving was a day of reflection to celebrate blessings, while the other holidays offered savings on gifts for loved ones.
But today is Giving Tuesday, a day for those who have been blessed to share that blessing with others who are not as fortunate.
“For anybody that participated in those holidays, I think this is a very fitting way to start the giving season,” Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said.
United Way helps fund and connect 27 agencies in the Lake Martin region and Giving Tuesday offers a chance for businesses and individuals to give back and help these agencies reach people in need.
2020 has been particularly hard on fundraising efforts for United Way, Fuller said.
“It is unbelievable; we have lost almost $50,000 in fundraising,” Fuller said. “I usually go into at least 50 businesses and do 50 presentations every year. This year I’ve gone into four.”
Fuller said it is important for businesses to give back to United Way in part to help their employees who may be faced with unexpected hardship.
“Those employees may need help after a fire or help providing Christmas for their families if they get behind,” Fuller said. “If the employee is good and safe at home and has no financial worries, they can do a good job at work.”
As part of Giving Tuesday, United Way is entering donors into a drawing for a Christmas basket with an assortment of goodies from Camp Fire. Entrants can donate through the Lake Martin Area United Way website or Facebook page through 10 a.m. Friday.
Children’s Harbor is another area agency asking for the community’s support on Giving Tuesday.
The organization is seeking to raise at least $5,000 on the day to supply gift cards to the family of severely ill children at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
“With what we’ve all been going through this year, these families have all been hit very hard,” chief development officer LeAnn Crowe said. “We want to make their holidays and Christmas a little bit brighter by giving them gift cards to help with their needs.”
Children’s Harbor has two campuses: the Children’s Harbor lake campus in Alexander City that serves as a camp for partnering organizations free of charge, and the Children’s Harbor Family Center at Children’s Hospital. Crowe said both rely on the generosity of donors to serve these families at no cost.
“The only way we have of supporting our mission is through contributions from individuals, corporations and foundations,” Crowe said. “Any amount that anyone can donate (today) is greatly appreciated.”
Anyone interested in donating for Giving Tuesday can go to the Children’s Harbor website at childrensharbor.com and clicking “donate.” To ensure the donation goes toward the gift cards, select “Giving Tuesday” from the “purpose” drop-down menu.