It’s the season of giving, and that’s what many area residents did for two local groups earlier this week.
Money was given back to the community for Giving Tuesday. Both Children’s Harbor and Lake Martin Area United Way benefited from the day through donations which they also asked for on social media.
Giving Tuesday is an international day designated to encourage others to give back to their communities the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
Children’s Harbor director of marketing and communications Haley Hoppe said the organization doubled its goal of $8,000 and made $16,710.
“We are so overwhelmed with gratitude that our supporters. (They) not only met our goal with their generosity, they doubled the goal,” Hoppe said in an email. “We are thankful we’ll be able to provide even more families with transportation assistance than we planned for.”
The money raised will provide assistance to families who do not have the resources for reliable transportation to Children’s of Alabama hospital. Hoppe said donations helps relieve the organization’s budget.
“All funds raised for Children’s Harbor, no matter the location, serve to help further mission of Children’s Harbor as an organization,” Hoppe said. “Our mission is to serve seriously ill children and their families at both our family center located at Children’s of Alabama and our Lake Martin retreat facility.”
United Way also held a fundraiser for the day and is still tracking how much it raised, according to director Sharon Fuller.
“This is a wonderful time of the year (to give) if you have not,” Fuller said. “We nationally love this day because it makes us slow down after a busy ‘me time’ as in Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a wonderful day to follow it to give back to someone less fortunate.”
Fuller said the organization didn’t have a goal set for the day but is still taking in donations. The money raised went to its annual campaign, which has a goal of $535,000 for next year. United Way will have a campaign update at noon Friday at its office on Main Street.
“It’s one of those things that it’s hard to set a goal for,” Fuller said. “I know we got money (on Giving Tuesday), we just didn’t set a goal.”
United Way funds 28 area agencies in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, including The Salvation Army, Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch and Sav-A-Life.
“Those agencies are dealing with (local) problems and we’re helping with them,” Fuller said. “(Giving Tuesday is) crucial to our total campaign.”