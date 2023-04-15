This past Saturday the local Order of the Eastern Star (OES) chapter had to change gears for its Easter Egg Hunt.
Due to the rain and cold weather, Adams Chapter OES number 685 and Coosa Masonic Lodge number 274 put together Easter packs for local children and churches as an alternative to the egg hunt. Between the two organizations, they had over 2,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes to distribute.
The Easter Egg Hunt was originally set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 8 at the Dadeville High School track field, and the original plan was to have snacks, bouncy houses, slides, games and horseback riding.
Because the activities were not able to be a part of the event, OES will include some of them in its upcoming School Jamboree in July. The School Jamboree is an OES community service event during which the organization gives out school supplies before the new school year begins.
