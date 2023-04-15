OES easter
While the weather impacted the Adams Chapter OES number 685 original Easter Egg Hunt event, the chapter was still able to put together Easter packs to hand out to local children and churches.

 Submitted / The Outlook

This past Saturday the local Order of the Eastern Star (OES) chapter had to change gears for its Easter Egg Hunt. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

