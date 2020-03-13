Panic has set in over coronavirus around the world, but local officials have clear heads as they ensure proper procedures are in place and take extra precautions.
The NCAA first said no fans then canceled March Madness altogether; President Donald Trump has stopped a lot of travel to and from many locations in Europe; the Southeastern Conference has stopped athletic play until the end of the month; Auburn University has told students to stay home and take classes online until April 10 and nursing homes are restricting access — all over coronavirus.
As of Thursday afternoon, Alabama was one of eight states with no reported cases of coronavirus much less deaths, but the numbers grow exponentially each day.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Thursday at least 1,215 people in 42 states and Washington D.C. have tested positive for coronavirus and 36 have died. The first case of coronavirus in the United States was reported Jan. 21 in Washington state with only 70 cases at the start of March, mostly tied to overseas travel.
In Alexander City healthcare officials have already taken measures to slow the spread of coronavirus especially to those in long-term care facilities. Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator Cecily Lee said the facility is following recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations.
“We have limited visits to immediate family members only,” Lee said. “We have also limited visiting hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We have limited vendor visits to essential only.”
Lee said all employees enter one entrance and are screened before being allowed to enter and the same goes for visitors at a different entrance.
“Everybody is being screened as they come in,” Lee said. “We are asking questions and we are taking temperatures. Everyone signs in and out.”
The procedures Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation is following are being followed elsewhere in the city. Similar protocols are in place at Chapman’s Healthcare and Assisted Living. The CDC has similar recommendations for long-term care facilities.
For first responders, it’s business as usual.
“We already deal with communicable diseases like hepatitis on a regular basis,” Alexander City deputy police chief James Easterwood said. “We always take precautions when encountering the public.”
Alexander City fire chief Reese McAlister said his department is following the same protocols too but it is sending rosters of firefighters on duty with answers to the common questions on the screening questionnaire to speed up response times to calls at nursing homes.
“There is a facility that is having us use hand sanitizer and use their masks when we enter,” McAlister said.
Some members of the business community are taking this virus as it comes and encouraging residents to take precautions.
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Lead Forward women’s conference today and chamber president and CEO Ed Collari said it is still set to happen.
“Lead Forward is still on as of this moment,” Collari said Thursday afternoon. “That’s just one of those where we just have to monitor the situation and be kind of smart. We’ll always err on the side of caution.”
Collari said a decision to postpone or cancel events will be made as events come up including another look at today’s Lead Forward.
“I’ll probably reevaluate with our staff,” Collari said. “Not just Lead Forward, but other smaller events like Coffee & Connections next week as well as with our facility being in the (Lake Martin) Innovation Center — we have full-time businesses operating there. We’re having those discussions too just addressing safety and cleanliness. Health and safety is the top priority and making sure everyone is being diligent.”
Collari is asking everyone to take precautions across Alexander City and at the Lake Martin Innovation Center, in which the chamber hosts several tenants.
“We are asking all of our tenants to be more diligent about cleanliness practices,” Collari said. “We’re also having discussions about limiting visitations if it’s not necessary and recommending to an employee or staff of any of our tenants, if you start to feel any flu fever, stay home. Just to be overly cautious, respecting all.”
Collari said it’s tough to judge what might happen economically in Tallapoosa County due to the coronavirus.
“I think that’s a tough challenge because there’s so much unknown about what’s going on right now,” Collari said. “What we’re seeing throughout the region and the country — the world really — there’s going to be a significant impact. How you go about addressing that, that’s going to take some time. No matter what, it’s going to be a hit.
“I worry about it (locally). I’ve been talking to people limiting their travel and people are just more confined to homes — businesses are going to see that; dining and shopping numbers are going to be reduced significantly; corporations are limiting their employees from traveling to conferences and things like that. It’s all encompassing.
“We’ve never experienced this before and with a disease they don’t have a full comprehension of how significant it could be. We will err on the side of caution. Hopefully it’ll help eliminate the issue and impact it has on our community, our state and our nation.”