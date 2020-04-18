The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center’s mission is to advocate for the safety of kids and its taken that service to a new level by supplying families in need with boxes of food once a week to make sure no child goes hungry.
“We originally started this following school closures,” Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center director Jacqueline Burgess said. “That weekend, I started reaching out to (food) wholesalers and distributors to get donations together.”
Because Burgess’ husband is a distributor for Little Debbie, he already had some contacts to start the search.
“We wanted to do something there for the kids still in need for breakfast and lunch,” Jacqueline Burgess said. “Some schools are still serving but for a lot of people transportation is an issue.”
Many families Burgess has been in contact with don’t have reliable transportation to get to school pickup locations each day. This way, families have to find a way to pick up food only once a week.
“The beauty is they just have to get to us one time a week,” Burgess said. “That’s better than every day.”
Pickup locations vary around the county to try to minimize the distance for those seeking help each particular week.
“We wanted to provide boxed kits with items in there that would serve breakfast and lunch for five days,” Burgess said. “We actually tailor to how many kids are in the household so each child receives the same amount of food.”
Food items include oatmeal, cereal, granola, supplies for sandwiches, mac-and-cheese cups and other similar simple meals.
“On a regular week we feed at least 100 families,” Burgess said. “Most have more than one child, so we’re serving hundreds.”
Along with the distributors, food comes from the Food Bank of East Alabama and additional donations from churches and community members.
“We will increase (the offerings) some weeks when we get donations from the food bank and we get more food,” Burgess said. “If people want to donate, we let them know what it is we’re low on and they’ll place orders and have it delivered to us.”
Burgess located those in need through a social media post and references from places like Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, Lake Martin Area United Way and local churches.
“It basically got started when it traveled through social media and word of mouth,” Burgess said. “We start taking orders on Monday all week long, pack boxes on Thursday and do pickups Friday.”
While this is not the typical work the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center does, Burgess felt it was important to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Normally we are not in the food business, but we wanted to do this because of the current situation,” Burgess said. “Our plan is to attempt to continue it at least for the next couple months while the pandemic is in full swing.”
Typically the Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center works with child abuse cases, so its close connection with law enforcement and Department of Human Resources helps with additional referrals for children in need.
To place an order, call the organization at 256-307-1118 any time Monday through Thursday. Volunteers then organize pickup locations based on the areas residents live.
“It’s mostly me and my staff but we’ve had some volunteers and people associated with local churches help find items or pack boxes,” Burgess said. “And I cannot speak highly enough about (Dadeville) Mayor Wayne Smith. He’s brought us coolers, boxes, everything else we could need. The (Lake Martin Area) Dadeville Chamber got involved too and has been a huge help.”
Dadeville chamber member and Farmers Insurance agent John Buono took this assistance a step further and secured a $1,500 grant for Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center through Farmers Insurance’s relief program to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19. Buono felt the work this local nonprofit was doing was worthy of the grant.
“It’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” Buono said in a press release. “During these extraordinary times, I’m proud to help support a deserving nonprofit with a grant that will enable them to continue to rise to the challenge battling this pandemic.”