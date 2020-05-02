It started as an idea but as a result, selling mattresses allowed more Benjamin Russell students to go on a spring trip.
In some areas of the state, mattress fundraisers are held out of the back of a tractor-trailer, but who takes care of the customer after the sale? Alexander City businessman Ralph Holley had an idea to keep it all local.
“There are a lot of companies that do that,” Holley said. “I figured, why not me? I wanted to partner with somebody at the school.”
Holley owns Holley’s Home Furnishings and his son is in the music programs at Benjamin Russell. He reached out to Benjamin Russell band director Dale Bloodworth about the possibility of a fundraiser.
Bloodworth said the band is always looking for ways to support the music programs locally and not just with volunteers.
“We are always looking for fundraisers that are effective in our community,” Bloodworth said. “I am always wanting to spend our dollars here.”
Bloodworth said partnering with Holley’s Home Furnishings only made sense.
“We are a small town,” Bloodworth said. “We have so many things that reach into our community for support. I’ve always thought it was disingenuous to do business elsewhere. Everything we can do, we do locally.”
Bloodworth said the mattress fundraiser had not been done in Alexander City before.
“This was an opportunity we had not done before,” he said. “It was an opportunity to partner with a business in town for a fundraiser that ended up being really successful.”
It was new for Holley as well.
“It was our first time,” Holley said. “We learned a lot. We will do it again — hopefully do better than this.”
Bloodworth was happy with the first time results as the $5,500 raised in the sale helped his band program carry more students on its trip to Orlando in early March.
“It benefited quite a few students,” Bloodworth said. “I can’t tell you it benefited all 150 of our students. I can tell you what we were able to do with that amount of money was it allowed us to fully fund five or six kids on our spring trip.”
Given the distance and potential issues taking many students out of state, the fundraiser made something else possible for the safety of everyone on the trip.
“It also allowed us to take two additional nurses on the trip,” Bloodworth said. “That was extremely helpful in these days and times.”