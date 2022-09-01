Libraries nationwide are joining the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and the Adelia Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library in Alexander City is celebrating the month and hoping to get more readers to sign up for a library card.
This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist Idina Menzel and her sister, author and educator Cara Menzel, will serve as honorary chairs of the ALA’s Library Card Sign-Up Month festivities.
According to Amy Huff, library director at Adelia Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library, there is much to gain by signing up for a library card.
Patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including books, eBooks, audios, DVDs, databases, workshops, events, computer labs, fax/copy/scan/laminating services and many others including mobile printing and a notary service, by appointment. Library staff is available to help guide patrons to the information needed, whether genealogy, study guides for ACT, GED, ASVAB, SAT, computer tutorials, career and job links, interlibrary loans and more.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Huff. “We have library services that serve students of all ages and backgrounds.
Huff explained that Adelia Russell Library and Mamie’s Place Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs.
