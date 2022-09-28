“I met a guy when I was a state officer,” Whatley said. “We served in the senate together. We used a lot of the skills we learned in FFA to work together as a team. You can accomplish a lot more as a team, more than as an individual.”
Whatley and state representative Ed Oliver spent two days traveling Tallapoosa County visiting with FFA chapters at Benjamin Russell, Dadeville, Horseshoe Bend and Reeltown speaking FFA members and faculty. Oliver and Whatley also presented the programs with Alabama Education Trust Fund Community Service Grants to help fund trips for the students to next month’s national FFA convention in Indianapolis. It’s a convention Whatley will be at.
“I hope y’all get to enjoy it,” Whatley said. “It meant a lot for me to get to go. I’m looking forward to seeing you there. You will have a great time.”
Whatley and Oliver worked with Alabama State Department of Education specialist Jerad Dyess who also serves as the state executive secretary for FFA.
“You have your own suite at Lucas Oil Stadium for all the hanging out,” Dyess said. “You will have a great view of the convention and a very cool way to experience it. There is plenty of room.”
According to Dyess and Oliver the suite will be available to any FFA student from Tallapoosa County making the trip to the national FFA convention.
Not only did Oliver and Whatley provide grants to FFA they left checks for other school programs too, such as football. A $5,000 grant was also awarded to go towards the ag center in the planning stages with the Tallapoosa County Commission and the Tallapoosa County Extension Service.
Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter thanked Oliver and Whatley for their efforts in supporting education.
“On behalf of the Tallapoosa county Board of Education, these students and schools, can’t overstate the appreciation of this especially to make the special accommodations for them. It will make the trip much more enjoyable,” Porter said. “You have always been a loyal friend of Tallapoosa County.”
Whatley said he will continue to support education in Tallapoosa County after he leaves the state senate.
But Whatley got in the last word encouraging students to further their education.
“Y’all go back to school and learn something,” Whatley said.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
