Alexander City author Peggy Jackson Walls led a special presentation on Tuesday, July 12, as part of the 150th Alexander City anniversary celebration, during which she discussed the city’s lasting legacy through stories of past leaders, buildings and events.
The retired Benjamin Russell High School teacher and now historian provided a detailed timeline of the city’s history to a large crowd at Adelia M. Russell Library earlier this week.
During the presentation, Walls explored the area’s ongoing transformation over the past century, beginning when American settlers first staked claim to the region.
According to Walls, Alexander City’s story begins during the early days of America’s territorial expansion when pioneers from the Appalachian Mountains, mainly in Georgia and the Carolinas, traveled to what is now Alabama’s Tallapoosa County.
“They traveled in wagons and horses because there was a big land-rush. They all wanted to get some land rich with cotton,” she said.
Walls then delved into the origins of the city’s name, explaining how James Young first established the city as the first permanent settler in 1830.
“Youngsville, obviously, because there were a lot of Youngs, it wasn’t just one man, but James Young and his family made their way from the Carolinas and Georgia to set up housekeeping here. His first order of business was establishing a trading post,” Walls said.
His son, Griffin Young, later operated the town’s first post office.
In 1872, the Alabama legislature, acting on the community’s recommendations, named the area Youngsville in honor of the Young family. Only a year later, however, Walls explained that the community was renamed Alexander City.
The change was a tribute to E.P. Alexander, president of the Savannah and Memphis railroad company, after the first train was routed through Youngsville.
Following the founding, Walls elaborated on significant events throughout the city’s history, including the Fire of 1902.
At the turn of the 20th Century, Alexander City had become a prosperous community with two dozen retail stores, two banks and three churches. The town also had several public and private schools and had expanded into industrial manufacturing with a textile plant.
On Friday, June 13, 1902, however, Walls noted that Alexander City had a string of bad luck when a fire swept through the area and engulfed the city’s entire business district.
“It destroyed every business establishment, most notably city hall, the courthouse and most of the churches,” Walls said.
As part of the presentation, Walls examined the impact of the fire on the city’s structural layout by comparing both the early and modern maps and noting changes.
Walls then transitioned to more modern history with the city’s recovery and the legacy of the Russell Manufacturing Company. According to Walls, the company has employed thousands of residents over the past several decades.
“Just about every building that began had some connection to that: the banks, the funeral homes, the casket factory and the hospital. It was even said that you were born in Russell hospital and you were buried in Russell casket,” Walls said.
Lastly, she focused on the city’s culture, drawing attention to the Bama Theatre, favorite restaurants residents enjoy such as Carlisle's and the influence of singer and songwriter Hank Williams in the town.
Overall, Walls described Alexander City as a town with a unique history and one worth celebrating.