A silent auction at Raining Dogs Studio & Gallery is one of several fundraisers going on right now for Dadeville Public Library to raise money for a new roof, building upkeep and new library resources.
Up to 24 "one-of-a-kind" pieces of furniture designed and donated by local artists will be on display through the end of August at the courthouse square gallery, where patrons can submit silent bids. Nearby Zazu's Verandah will finish out the auction Sep. 16 at 7 p.m.
"We have almost two dozen artists that are gifting their talent, and really, the materials," Zazu's Verandah co-owner Mitzy Hidding said. While 100% of the proceeds will go to Dadeville Library, "We will have very little invested in it because the artists are doing the heavy lifting there."
The money will go to Dadeville Public Library no-strings-attached, Hidding said, though some of it is likely to go toward its $50,000 roof replacement project. Horseshoe Bend Regional Library system, serving Coosa, Elmore, Lee and Tallapoosa counties, shares its office with the Dadeville Public Library building and has secured up to half the roof project's cost through matching grants.
As for the other $25,000, Atlanta transplants Aleem and Cindy Gillani have agreed to match up to $12,500 in public fundraising dollar-for-dollar, which Aleem Gillani said he's confident the library will be able to raise. In addition to being library patrons, "We are trying to improve literacy and education in the Dadeville area and Tallapoosa County," Gillani said, adding it started upon moving to the Lake Martin area a couple years ago. "We have actually started a couple of things to try and find ways to help do that, so this campaign is one way."
Horseshoe Bend Regional Library is also holding its own "Raising the Roof" fundraiser next month, where it will auction off donated items — including more art, a boat rental and season tickets to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival — online Aug. 13-16.
As for "Chairs for Charity," it's a chance not just to support the library but to enjoy local artwork.
"This is just Zazu's Verandah and Raining Dogs Gallery trying to bring art to the beautiful Dadeville square," Hidding said.