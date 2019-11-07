There are plenty of local events to recognize Veterans Day this weekend and Monday including car shows, parades and programs.
The Bill Nichols Disabled American Veterans Chapter 13 is hosting its 14th annual cookout and car and motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Basically we do it for the (Bill Nichols State Veterans) Home,” DAV adjutant of Alabama Hugo Perez said. “Every year it grows.”
Perez said Benjamin Russell students come to spend time with the veterans.
“We ask them to help assist the veterans in the home,” Perez said. “It’s neat to see the veterans who have done it and the future leaders (interact).”
Perez said the event is a great way to get veterans out of the home to enjoy the outdoors. All the proceeds benefit Bill Nichols where the cookout will be held.
“We have fun and it all benefits the veterans,” Perez said. “The best part is seeing the old gentlemen and ladies come out and see the cars.”
Perez said people should attend to support and say thank you to local veterans.
“It’s nice to recognize those who came before us,” Perez said.
Bill Nichols State Veterans Home will also host its annual Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Monday. Maxwell Air Force Base Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Young will be the guest speaker and Alexander City Honor Guard, DAV and the Alexander City City Council will attend.
“(The veteran groups are) all together,” Perez said. “I want to welcome anyone in Alex City to support the home. Shake (a veteran’s) hand and say, ‘Hi.’”
Over in Coosa County, Goodwater Disabled Veterans Organization is holding a downtown parade at 9 a.m. Monday. The parade will start at the Depot and go down Highway 9.
A Veterans Day program will be held a 10 a.m. at the National Guard Armory in Goodwater.
Goodwater Disabled Veteran Organization vice commander Willie Gaddis said this is the parade’s ninth year and is free to the public.
“I think last year we had 125 people,” Gaddis said.
Gaddis said his favorite thing is seeing other veterans attend and civilian support.
The event will also have veteran organizations there to assist service members. Guest speakers for the program include Goodwater Mayor Robert Graham, Coosa County jury probate judge Jerry Dean and U.S. Army officer Reggie Hoyett.
Those wanting to participate in the parade can call Goodwater City Hall at 256-839-6301, Gaddis said. Line up for the parade is at 8:30 a.m.
“The main reason (people) should attend is because they’re part of the United States of America,” Gaddis said.