It's that time of year again — fake skeletons, bats and spiders are coming out of the attic. Porches will soon be dotted with jack-o-lanterns and a crisp breeze will replace the humid summer air.
Halloween is just around the corner, and businesses and organizations in Tallapoosa County are hosting a variety of events for families who wish to join in on the festivities.
Trunk-or-treat, Pennington Park
On Saturday, Oct. 29, families are invited to Dadeville’s very own Pennington Park. It is a come-and-go event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers will have decorated their car in a Halloween fashion for attendees to trunk-or-treat around the park in their best costumes.
Harvest Market
In Alexander City’s Strand Park, Main Street is kicking off the Harvest Market at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29. Local shops, artisans and bakers will be downtown for attendees to enjoy. Meanwhile, kids will have the opportunity to bounce in the inflatable play areas or get their face painted. The event comes to a close at 2 p.m.
Fall Family Festival
For pumpkins and wagon rides, Russell Crossroads will be hosting their festival starting 10 a.m. on Oct. 29. There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, a blacksmith and a chance to win at the Blue Ribbon Canning and Baking Contests. Admission is $25 and the festival wraps up at 1 p.m.
Downtown Trick-or-treat
If folks are in downtown Alex City, Main Street is also hosting a trick-or-treat. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part whether that be a pirate, astronaut or a clown. Kids can have their buckets filled with treats the local shops plan to pass out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct 29.
Bluff’s Halloween Party
Bluff’s Daiquiri Bar at the Harbor Point Marina docks will start the festivities at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. Dust off the old cowboy boots, flapper dress or cat ears because Bluff’s is also hosting a costume contest. There will be music and drink specials as well to put people in the Halloween partying mood.
Trunk-or-Treat, Bluff’s
On Oct. 30, Bluff’s Daiquiri Bar will be hosting their own trunk-or-treat event beginning at 5 p.m. This is the first year they are throwing this event. Kids are encouraged to dress up and trunk-or-treat their way around to the different decorated cars and golf carts on display.
Bonus: Halloween Night Hike
Russell Lands presents a night hike on Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The evening begins with their Naturalist giving an overview of the creatures in the forest at Wilson Road Trailhead. From there, attendees are invited to a guided walk in the woods with flashlights illuminating the path. Admissions is $10.