The Central Alabama National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club Inc. is seeking shoes to convert to funds to help local students through scholarships.
Shirley Shelton is heading up the project for the group out of her and got the idea after seeing another group do it elsewhere.
“I saw where another group was able to raise some money with it,” Shelton said. “It’s simple enough, you collect and sort gently worn shoes.”
The program through Funds2orgs allows local organizations to collect gently worn footwear and convert it into funds for the organization. Funds2orgs then ships the shoes to Haiti where micro-entrepreneurs sell the shoes to help bring themselves out of poverty. Funds2orgs encourages the organizations in the United States to collect enough to make it worthwhile to ship.
“The goal is to get 100 bags,” Shelton said. “Each bag holds 25 pair of shoes. They sent us 50 bags to start with.”
Shelton said if the group can get to 100 bags, Funds2orgs picks up the $200 shipping fee for collections below the 100 bag amount.
Shelton said the group has been collecting shoes since Sept. 1 and hopes to get to its goal by the end of the month.
“(Funds2orgs) originally said a Nov. 1 deadline,” Shelton said. “They called and gave us another two weeks.”
So far Shelton said the group has collected 30 bags but is hoping for more shoes and not just gently worn pairs.
“I feel good about it,” Shelton said. “We have even had a 60 pairs of new shoes donated.”
Shelton said if the group makes the 100 bag goal, the Central Alabama National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club Inc. will receive $1,000 from Funds2orgs. Then the plan is give it out to local students through scholarships.
“It’s an easy fundraiser,” Shelton said. “This is the first time I have done it and it’s not too hard.”
Shelton said those wishing to donate can bring shoes to her home at 1114 Parrish St. and put the shoes in the bed of a pick-up truck in the back driveway.
“I come home and the bed is covered in shoes,” Shelton said.
Shelton said those who need help donating shoes can give her a call at 256-215-3839. Shelton said Susie Davis at 256-329-1595 and Catherine Thomas at 708-698-4621 are also helping with the shoe drive and can be contacted.