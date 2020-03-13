A local group is hoping to make a splash by funding additions to a project already coming to Alexander City that’s destined to be fun for children. Although the City of Alexander City has already approved funding a splash pad at Charles E. Bailey Sportplex, members of the Leadership Lake Martin green team hope to make the area more accommodating.
But they can’t do it without the community’s help. The group is hard at work raising money and asking for donations to fund its project of expanding the Splashplex by adding a pavilion complete with ceiling fans and smaller splash pad for younger children.
The green team needs more donations quickly, as it has until only the end of the month to finish raising the $10,000 left of its $20,000 goal. Green team member Lauren Fields said the group stresses every dollar counts.
“No donation is too small for us,” Fields said. “We are greatly appreciative of any amount.”
Several businesses and individuals have donated, but Fields said to entice locals even more, the group announced it will build a wall with names of donors who contributed $1,000 or more in honor of those who supported the cause. The wall will be built near the Splashplex.
“We really want this to happen for the children,” Fields said. “We are grateful for any available help and we can’t thank those who support us enough.”
When trying to determine its class project, the group knew immediately it wanted to focus on children. Adding features to the Splashplex just seemed like the perfect project for the group and it did not take long to come up with the idea of the pavilion or the smaller splash pad.
The group believes the smaller splash pad for toddlers and babies will prevent possible injuries and fighting between the different age groups.
“My children are different ages and I know how hard it is to have them play together without getting hurt because of their age difference,” Fields said. “Having two splash pads can help parents who have children far apart in age.”
The pavilion with ceiling fans was thought up so the parents of the children won’t have to stand in the blazing sun while the kids play. The pavilion has multiple builders for that part of the project. Brown Machine and Fabrication, which decided to take off $1,000 off the price of their services, is constructing the overall structure of the pavilion and building benches while A&E Roofing is taking care of the roof.
Many other local businesses have contributed or plan to contribute monetary donations toward the group’s efforts. The group is also accepting other forms of donations such as services.
The group members in charge of the project have set up a Facebook page and a GoFundMe to promote their cause. They have also created PayPal and Venmo accounts to make donating easier for the public. The group will be accepting donations until March 31.
Fields also plans on reaching locals by making public appearances this month. Fields will have a table set up at Winn-Dixie on March 21 and Walmart on March 28.
Fields said if the green team reaches its goal and the additions to the splash pad go through it wouldn’t halt or slow down construction. Fields said the site should be up and running before May 19.