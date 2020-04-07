Because in-person church services of more than 10 and large gatherings for worship are not allowed during the coronavirus restrictions per Gov. Kay Ivey, more churches and families are on their own to pray for the safety of the world.
Alexander City Ministerial Association president pastor Mike Waldrop is encouraging people to take ownership of a day between Easter, April 12, and National Day of Prayer, May 7, by signing up online to pray and fast for the day.
“We want people to pray for everything going on with the (coronavirus), and pray for our community — pretty much our state, nation and world in general,” Waldrop said. “There are some suggested topics on the website.”
These include salvation of the lost; church to be awakened; cure for the virus; those currently sick with the virus; healthcare workers; government leaders to every level; families; financial hardships; businesses of necessity; and God to heal the land spiritually and physically.
By visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b4daba829a6f58-fasting or the Alex City Area Ministerial Association Facebook page, people, families or churches as a whole can choose a slot for which to be accountable.
“It’s open to anyone who would like to pray and fast,” Waldrop said. “We’re reaching out to the churches in the community. We’ve got it set up right now for two people or two churches as a whole to sign up per day. The goal is to get every day filled.”
A few members of River of Life Worship Center, where Waldrop is the pastor, have already signed up for some days and Waldrop hopes to see more feedback through the week to fill all 26 days.
“We’re asking people to fast for the whole day, if they can, or at least a meal or two but something that is an actual sacrifice,” Waldrop said. “If someone has medical issues, we always recommend them to do it with the OK from a doctor first.”
The prayer cycle will end May 7 on the National Day of Prayer when Waldrop said area ministers and leaders in the community will be pre-recorded reading scriptures people can tune in to watch and celebrate from a distance.
“Normally we have a gathering at First Baptist Church at noon but since we are not able to do that, we will post a pre-recorded video,” Waldrop said.
For additional questions on how to sign up or participate in the prayer and fasting team, contact Waldrop at 256-397-2612.