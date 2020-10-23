It’s not in AmTech receptionist Mary Ann Traylor’s job description to organize fundraisers. The money she and her colleagues raised for breast cancer was entirely her own initiative.
This Thursday, Traylor’s efforts paid off as she and her co-workers presented Russell Medical representatives with a $200 cardboard check to be used for breast cancer treatment and awareness.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” Traylor said. “I just decided this year I’m going to do it.”
Thursday also happened to be Traylor’s birthday.
AmTech, an electronics assembly plant, is located on Highway 22. Traylor’s co-workers however said she took the lead, though Traylor thanks the support of her supervisor Mallory Gaston.
“Really AmTech has nothing to do with it; it’s something that I came up with,” Traylor said. “I didn’t want (my co-workers) to feel like obligated in any way.”
Instead, Traylor’s co-workers were happy to get on board, with housekeeping manager Beverly Hutchins and warehouse clerk Myron Buchanan assisting with the collection of donations.
“We asked everyone for $5, and next time we’ll up it,” Traylor said.
Donors have been promised a luncheon next week in return.
Traylor believes breast cancer awareness is a worthy cause because it affects all women.
“I have daughters,” Traylor said. “I have granddaughters. I have sisters; I have a mother; I have friends.”
AmTech also counts a breast cancer survivor among its ranks. Present at the ceremony was longtime employee Sanguan Lodgratog, who has been cancer free for six years.
“She’s the reason we wear pink,” one co-worker said.
For Buchanan, 58, the event proved especially prescient — in an ironic twist of fate, he buried both his father and his aunt this past weekend.
Buchanan had already lost his mother. All three had various forms of cancer, he said.
“It’s on both sides of my family,” he said. “It brought awareness to me — it got my attention, it really did.”
Buchanan now encourages male friends and colleagues to get checked for prostate cancer. Traylor’s fundraiser has inspired him to raise awareness for the men as well, he said, where getting checked can have more of a stigma.
“She’s the leader,” he said. “Now we’re on board.”
Traylor asks UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center to spend the money as the organization sees fit.
“It could be used for research or for someone to pay to go to the doctor if they don’t have the money to do so,” she said. “Just to give someone for their co-pay or to get medication or anything like that.”