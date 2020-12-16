The Thompsons of Jacksons Gap were just helping a neighbor, but their efforts garnered the attention of the Boy Scouts of America.
Jason and Kathleen Thompson and their sons Cam and Collin were all given National Certificates of Merit for the actions following the April wind storm that passed through the area.
Boy Scouts of America Tukabatchee Area Council scout executive and CEO Rodney Cousin and others from the council were at Troop 169’s Court of Honor ceremony Monday night.
“We are here for a special reason,” Cousin said. “It is my honor to convene a National Court of Honor.”
A National Certificate of Merit can only be awarded at a National Court of Honor following an application and review process. The National Certificate of Merit can only be awarded to a Boy Scouts of America youth member or adult leader who has performed a significant act of service deserving of special national recognition.
The Thompsons experienced the April 19 wind storm that passed through Tallapoosa County.
“I was up and saw the wind pick up,” Jason Thompson said. “After it was over, I checked on our place with trees down. Then we started to check on the neighbors.”
Another neighbor was already out and about.
“Mr. Jerry Bynum was already out cutting down trees in the road,” Kathleen Thompson said. “(Bynum) said an ambulance was on the way for a neighbor who had a heart attack, so we jumped in and started to help.”
Dr. Jack Payne is the Tukabatchee Area Council president. The council is over Boy Scouts through 14 central Alabama counties. Payne said the ambulance was coming to help a neighbor who was suffering from a heart attack.
“A lot of trees were down and an ambulance could not get to the neighbor,” Payne said. “They began to clear a way with chainsaws. Cam and Colin began hauling the limbs and obstructions from the road so an ambulance could get to the neighbor. It looked like it was going to be an impossible task. Mrs. Thompson got their family vehicle and went to the gate of their community, picked up the paramedics taking them to the neighbor. They took them back and forth. They were in communication with the hospital and after a couple of hours got the road cleared enough the ambulance could get in and transport the neighbor to the hospital.”
The volunteers were clearing a mile of roadway but they were not alone.
“By the time we got out to the road, another group was working their way in,” Kathleen Thompson said. “We had been doing it for about 2.5 to 3 hours.”
Payne said it was his understanding the neighbor has now recovered.
The Thompsons had very little damage to their home but were without power for several days.
Payne said the award is very meaningful.
“I have been hanging around this organization since 1951 between myself, my sons and grandsons,” Payne said. “In all of these years, I have only seen a national award one other time. I think this is quite significant.”
The only other time Payne said the award had been given in his nearly seven decades with the Boy Scouts came when he was a child.
“One of my friends, he saved a guy that was drowning in a fish pond just south of Montgomery,” Payne said. “The paramedics had given up on the man and pronounced him dead. My friend would not give up and continued to give artificial respiration until finally the man coughed and was rescued. My friend also got an award like this. This is the kind of thing we like to hear about Scouts doing.”