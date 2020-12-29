In April, the United Nations sounded the alarm on a growing "shadow pandemic" of violence against women in girls — particularly domestic violence. According to the U.N., increased cases of domestic violence and emergency shelter demand were already being reported in countries including the United States due to health insecurity, financial insecurity and newly confined living conditions.
Call volumes and shelter numbers at the Domestic Violence Intervention Center (DVIC) in Opelika, however, paint a deceivingly different picture for 2020 as a whole.
"As of November, year-to-date call volumes were lower than 2019," DVIC director Zenene Humphrey-Davis said.
DVIC, a Lake Martin Area United Way agency, serves Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa Counties. Humphrey-Davis did not dispute claims that domestic violence has been on the rise in 2020, but said DVIC's data does not reflect that.
"I guess it could be that as a whole, yes, those numbers may be up, but not necessarily for all areas," she said. "For us, we were down during the shut downs, but as soon as things began to lift, calls went up."
However, a low caseload is not necessarily good news — with the pandemic limiting opportunities for outside interaction, that means fewer opportunities for outside parties to detect abuse.
"I think a lot of cases went unreported due to stay-at-home orders, people being sheltered in place with abusers, kids not being in school, etc.," Humphrey-Davis said. "Also, not all domestic violence [cases] come through our programs. Many cases stop at police departments or, unfortunately, never reach the police either."
According to one 2014 report by the U.S. Department of Justice, approximately half of domestic violence incidents are never reported to the police.
Humphrey-Davis said calls have picked up since Thanksgiving and Christmas, which she says is common during the holidays.
While call volume may have picked up, shelter occupancy remains low. However, this is more indicative of the restrictions placed by COVID-19, Humphrey-Davis said.
"Calls are high but shelter numbers are low, due possibly to people having a fear of the risk of COVID exposure in community living," she said. "Shelter numbers are also low at times because we are not currently letting non-family members share rooms in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19."
Other services have been pared down this year. Support groups as well as many of the agency's outreach appointments are done virtually, while clients exposed to or testing positive for COVID-19 are placed in hotel rooms.
Earlier this month, the state gave DVIC $236,000 in grant funding through the Alabama Department of Community Affairs (ADECA) to DVIC. On Dec. 28, ADECA supplemented this with an additional $75,000.
Humphrey-Davis said these grants are applied for annually but are paid out as reimbursements for a percentage expenses paid for with the agency's own funds. As such, DVIC is still reliant on outside donations, Humphrey-Davis said.
"It is important that we have other funding, such as funding from (Lake Martin Area) United Way and other community partners, because ADECA funds are only done on a reimbursement basis, so funds have to already be available in order to operate and assist clients on a regular, uninterrupted basis," Humphrey-Davis said.
DVIC provides clients with a 24-hour hotline service, emergency aid and shelter, legal advocacy, child advocacy, counseling and help transitioning from shelter to housing. All of its services are free.