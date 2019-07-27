Six years ago, Alexander City resident Jessica Beauchamp’s Tuesday started off as a regular day until she got a weird feeling in her leg that quickly turned into persistent pain. She scheduled a doctor’s visit with a local clinic in hopes of figuring out what was going on. What she never saw coming was fighting for her life by the end of the week but a local doctor was able to help.
Alexander City physician Dr. Basel Refai saw Beauchamp and monitored her pain and progress daily. Refai practices at Lake Martin Vascular Clinic where he specializes in vascular/endovascular medicine. His office called Beauchamp each day and had a follow-up visit planned for the next Monday. One phone call was alarming enough for Refai to decide Beauchamp needed to be reevaluated before the weekend.
The clinic said Refai brought her back in that Friday and said, “This is not the same leg I saw Tuesday.”
Refai admitted Beauchamp to the hospital, began antibiotics and ordered an MRI to rule out necrotizing fasciitis. Necrotizing fasciitis (NF) is commonly known as flesh-eating disease, which has recently been widely discussed as the flesh-eating bacteria present in bodies of water throughout the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. The infection results in death of parts of the body’s soft tissue, WebMD states.
Refai’s suspicions of NF were confirmed with the MRI result and he knew this was a serious condition, officials with Lake Martin Vascular Clinic said. Although people can find the flesh-eating bacteria warnings for ocean water and beaches being discussed on many news channels, six years ago many providers were in disbelief because the condition was so uncommon.
“I know what these people are going through,” Beauchamp said of the recent outbreak.
Beauchamp does not know where she contracted the infection, Lake Martin Vasuclar Clinic stated. She knew her condition was serious when possible amputation entered the conversation but it wasn’t until she was told it was killing her she realized how serious it was.
Beauchamp had surgery and the team of physicians were able to save her leg but warned her she would have a long road of recovery ahead. Beauchamp faced everything from skin grafts to learning how to walk again, the clinic said.
“It is very important to know your body, to seek medical attention when you know something is not right and to find a doctor you trust,” Lake Martin Vascular Clinic said in a release. “If Ms. Beauchamp had not seen a doctor and one that would test to rule out even the most uncommon possibilities, she might not have had the same outcome.”