Alexander City natives and police officers Chad Jones and Fred White, also known as DJ $nowfall and The Wick with Area 51 Entertainment, rocked a Facebook Live house party as a way to entertain families during quarantine and also raise money for a good cause.
While Jones and White hosted the two-hour live dance party, viewers could tune in and donate to Meals on Wheels. The event raised over $600 for the organization in need of monetary assistance and donations.
“This was something we had seen going on over the interweb with everyone under quarantine and something me and my partner decided to try,” White said. “(Meals on Wheels) was actually the first charity we thought about. They do a lot for our community, the elderly, people who can’t get out, especially during this time. It seemed like the right thing to do.”
Meals on Wheels director Linda Boone said she was over the moon for the donation and excited for the clever way to raise funds.
“They just wanted to do this for families all spending time together anyway,” Boone said. “Chad called me and asked if we would consent to do this for us and it was a blast. Of course we agreed. That $600 helped pay for groceries.”
Jones and White are Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators and have been toying with the idea of this business for about a year. They’ve been in action for about six months and hope to do more events like this for other charities.
“Yeah, for the first time of us doing this, I think we did good (with donations) for two hours,” White said.
The event was streamed April 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the flyer read, “Plug us into the biggest speakers in the house and party with your loved one. While live, click the donate button and help us raise finds for MOW.”
While the nonprofit has ceased delivering hot meals at this time for the safety of its recipients and volunteers, it is still providing one week’s worth of food at a time to about 30 homes.
This number has decreased from the usual participants but with people home from work, more people are choosing to take in their loved ones. Plus those with serious illness or underlying conditions don’t want to be exposed to outside contact.
“We chose to do this because before we had eight to 16 people coming to the hospital to deliver meals and then returning the coolers,” Boone said. “This way we wouldn’t have so many people going out in the community and we just see those (who may have illnesses) once a week, so it’s been a good thing.”
Organizations and individuals have donated needed items and offered monetary donations, which has been a big help. Local bakers Julie Blankenship and Carol Mallory are including fresh baked goods in each person’s box of food as well.
“Some meal recipients can pay for their meals but a good many cannot,” Boone said. “We’re anxious to get back out there and get hot meals to them. I know they miss them.”
Meals on Wheels volunteers are using Marshall Church of God Fellowship Hall to receive donations, sort and hand out to the delivery people who take the food every Wednesday following about five different routes.