Times are tough right now as many people have lost jobs or had their hours cut and therefore are stretching their budgets. Households have grown in size due to children out of school, home from college or taking in elderly relatives.
“There is always a need to shop on a budget and learn how to make healthy meals while saving money,” Lake Martin Community Hospital dietitian Julie Hudson said. “But it’s particularly important now where families are having more family at home and feeding more people.”
Hudson said a great way to be more frugal with money is to be cognizant of the groceries being bought and how they are utilized. First and foremost, dig deep into pantries and refrigerators to see what’s on hand before duplicating purchases.
“The biggest help with saving money at the grocery store is to plan ahead,” Hudson said. “Make a shopping list with meals planned out and leftover ideas and make the list with sections of the store in mind.”
By being prepared to tackle the store, there is less opportunity to purchase unnecessary or perishable items that may not be used quickly enough.
“Always check specials of the week,” Hudson said. “Stock up on items when they are on special, especially nonperishables, cleaning supplies and paper goods. Buying in bulk can also be a money saver.”
The grocery store brand items are typically less expensive and canned and frozen vegetables are great to stockpile and incorporate into any meal.
“I recommend not buying the steamer bags because they are typically smaller portions and twice the price as regular frozen vegetables,” Hudson said. “You can microwave any bag of frozen vegetables.”
Fresh fruit and vegetables are good options too.
“Choose in-season items to reduce cost and shop at farmers markets when they’re open,” Hudson said. “Use these perishable items first so you don’t waste them.”
Canned and dried beans and peas are healthy options to add to dishes along with rice and potatoes for relatively little extra cost.
“White baked potatoes are inexpensive and can be stuffed with frozen vegetables, cheese or ground meat,” Hudson said. “Sweet potatoes stuffed with barbecue meat is really good.”
Potatoes can be diced and tossed in olive oil and salt and roasted in the oven on a sheet pan to complement proteins.
Hudson also said tortillas make for versatile mealtime options.
“Tortillas are inexpensive and can be used for breakfast, lunch or dinner,” Hudson said. “For breakfast include eggs, which are a great source of protein, sausage, bacon, cheese, onions, peppers — whatever you like. For dinner, add ground deer meat, turkey, chicken or beef. Add canned corn and black beans to stretch your meat.”
Buy a block of cheese and grate it at home to store in a tightly sealed container in the refrigerator. It’s a less expensive option to buying shredded cheese.
Instead of buying frozen prepared meals or items such as pancakes and French toast, make homemade versions.
“Pancakes are great snacks for kids during the day,” Hudson said. “Pop them in the toaster and spread peanut butter and jelly on top.”
When it comes to meats, frozen bags often come with individual pieces to simply pull out what’s needed at a time. For fresh options, buy a family size pack and freeze them individually or based on the size of a family.
Leftover meat items can be utilized the next day into a quesadilla or taco or even on top of a rice bowl, Hudson said, or throw the leftovers into a salad.
“Canned meats such as chicken and tuna make great chicken salad and tuna salad for lunch and dinner too,” Hudson said.
For larger families, slow-cooker meals easily cook up a big batch of soup or any number of easy-to-make recipes.
“Cooking and meal planning is a great way to involve the kids who are home too,” Hudson said. “Everyone can help. The young kids can set the table, stir or gather ingredients and you can ask the older kids to prepare a dish or help with menu planning. It’s a great time to involve everyone and give the main cook of the house a break.”
Recipe:
Meme’s B-que Beans
1 pound ground turkey or beef or deer meat
¼ cup onion
¼ cup pepper
1 clove garlic
1 large can baked beans
1 10-3/4 ounce can tomato soup
2 tbsp. barbecue sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
Place in a crock-pot all day.
“This is a very good baked beans recipe that can be considered a full dinner,” Hudson said. “Serve with cornbread and it doubles well.”